Kaushalya Logistics Limited Crosses 100 Depots Milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has significantly diversified its customer base and expanded its distribution network by adding new depots and rake points across various states. This strategic expansion showcases KLL's capability to operate in multiple geographies and strengthens its partnerships with key customers.

Expanded Network Across States and Customers

The company now operates a total of 101 depots and rake heads distributed across various states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra

The distribution breakdown includes

* Clearing and Forwarding Agent (CCFA): 13 Depots

* Carrying and Forwarding Agent (CFA): 88 Depots / Rake Heads

Customer Centric Growth

The expansion has also strengthened relationships with key customers such as ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and JK ensuring a seamless supply chain experience.

* Operates 11 depots for Ambuja Cement including 3 depots under CCFA and 8 depots under CFA model

* Operates 72 depots under CFA model for Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited

* Operates 2 depots under CFA model for JK Cement

* Operates 16 depots for ACC including 10 depots under CCFA and 6depots under CFA model

New Business and Growth in the Current Financial Year

In the ongoing financial year, 29 new depots / rake points have been added further solidifying the company's footprint.

* State-wise Growth:

- Added 12 new depots in Bihar

- Added 2 new depots and 2 rake heads in Maharashtra

- Added 6 new depots in Haryana

- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have also seen notable additions

* Customer-wise Expansion:

- Added 14 new depots and 2 rake heads for ACC

- Added 9 new depots and 2 rake heads for Ambuja Cement

- Added 2 new depots for JK Cement

This rapid expansion aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to providing robust logistical solutions ensuring optimal service delivery across India.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce the significant expansion of our distribution network, which now spans over 100 depots / rake points across key states in India which is major milestone for our company. This is a testament to our capability to operate for multiple leading cement manufacturers across multiple geographies and strengthening our partnerships with industry leaders like Dalmia Bharat, ACC, Ambuja, and JK Cement.

The addition of 29 new depots and rake points in the current financial year further solidifies our position as one of the most trusted logistics partners in the cement industry operating in multiple geographies.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the future as we continue to expand our network and improve our logistics solutions. Our focus remains on providing seamless, customer-centric services that meet the evolving needs of the cement industry."

