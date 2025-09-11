Kaushik Nag, CEO of Jupiter Laminators Wins ET Leadership Excellence Award

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: The Economic Times Leadership Excellence Awards 2025, held at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, celebrated outstanding achievers from across industries. The prestigious evening was graced by veteran Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anupam Kher as the Chief Guest. Among the awardees was Mr. Kaushik Nag, CEO - Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd., who was honored with the award for Excellence in Flexible Packaging.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Nag said, "This award is a reflection of our team's consistent efforts to deliver innovation, sustainability, and value to our clients. At Jupiter Laminators, we focus on creating long-term partnerships and driving solutions that benefit not only our customers but also the larger ecosystem."

Under his dynamic leadership, Jupiter Laminators has emerged as one of India's most prominent flexible packaging companies, proving that sustainable growth and operational excellence can go hand in hand. What started in 2003 as a small converting machine manufacturer has today evolved into a trusted partner for more than 50 leading brands across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and personal care sectors.

Mr. Nag combines financial discipline from his early banking background with 27 years of manufacturing expertise. His leadership philosophy emphasizes building high-performing teams, flawless execution, and creating genuine value for clients rather than competing purely on price. This approach has helped Jupiter Laminators navigate intense industry price wars by focusing on total cost advantages and long-term relationships.

The company's growth reflects this strategic vision. Jupiter Laminators has earned multiple recognitions, including the Packaging Company of the Year award at Printweek Awards 2024, two IndiaStar Awards 2024, and the Best Branding Award at IFCA Star Awards 2024. The pandemic further tested the industry, but Mr. Nag kept plants running with strict safety protocols, reworked cost structures without cutting corners, and concentrated on a core team that could execute under pressure. When demand returned, this consistency helped retain clients and attract new ones.

A key differentiator for Jupiter Laminators is its integrated approach to flexible packaging. Through group entities like LSKB Aluminium Foils, EngravePlus, and Inkofix, the company has achieved backward and forward integration, bringing foil, cylinders, inks, adhesives, and coatings in-house. This integration reduces lead times, enhances quality control, and positions Jupiter Laminators as a one-stop flexible packaging solutions provider.

Research and development also drives the company's edge. Notable initiatives include an upcoming pyrolysis plant that converts plastic waste into usable oil and gas, as well as the installation of a multi-layer barrier MDO CPP line that enhances packaging performance and opens new opportunities in specialized applications.

Mr. Nag's commitment to sustainability extends across the business model. By developing recyclable laminates, lightweight designs, and water-based inks, Jupiter Laminators reduces environmental impact while improving performance. This balance of sustainability and profitability has attracted leading brands seeking reliable partners who understand their evolving needs.

Looking ahead, Jupiter Laminators is focused on capturing a larger share of the domestic market while expanding globally through trusted partnerships. With technology optimization, talent development, and an employee-centric culture at its core, the company is well-positioned to lead the flexible packaging industry's transformation towards sustainable and innovative solutions.

