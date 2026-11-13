Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Strengthens Stroke Rehabilitation with Advanced Robotic and Technology-Assisted Rehabilitation Systems

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13: Recognising that stroke recovery extends well beyond emergency treatment and medical stabilisation, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, is strengthening its rehabilitation services with the introduction of advanced robotic and technology-assisted rehabilitation systems. This initiative aims to provide a structured, comprehensive and patient-centred approach to stroke rehabilitation, helping patients work towards regaining movement, improving functional abilities and achieving greater independence in everyday activities.

Kauvery Hospital has a dedicated 24/7 Stroke Care Unit, supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists and trained healthcare professionals to manage stroke patients through different stages of care. The team includes stroke medicine specialists, interventional radiologists, neurosurgeons and Rapid Neuro ICU intensivists, working in coordination to provide timely assessment, appropriate treatment and critical care when required. The dedicated stroke unit is supported by trained nursing staff and advanced medical equipment to facilitate comprehensive stroke management. From emergency evaluation and acute intervention to critical care and subsequent rehabilitation, this integrated approach aims to ensure continuity of care throughout the patient's journey. By introducing Stroke Rehabilitation, the hospital will provide care beyond treatment.

Speaking about the importance of rehabilitation in stroke care, Dr. Sivarajan Thandeswaran, Senior Consultant – Stroke Medicine, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, said, "Stroke treatment does not end with the initial medical intervention. The recovery phase is equally important, as individuals may have to overcome challenges related to movement, balance, coordination and everyday activities. Rehabilitation requires consistent, repetitive and structured training, guided by a multidisciplinary team. The introduction of advanced robotic rehabilitation systems allows us to incorporate technology-assisted training into individualised rehabilitation programmes, helping them work towards improving their functional abilities and independence. Our focus is to make the recovery journey more structured and meaningful for every individual."

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One of the key additions is the Multilimb Isokinetic Robotic Rehabilitation System , a computerised robotic system designed to facilitate upper-limb, lower-limb and functional arm movement training. The system offers more than 20 exercise options for both upper and lower limbs, including exercises designed for major joints. It operates in active, assistive and resistive modes, allowing the level of support or resistance to be adapted to individual rehabilitation requirements.

The system also supports training for Activities of Daily Living (ADL), helping patients practise functional movements relevant to everyday tasks. Its interactive approach enables structured movement practice, with flexibility to address different stages of rehabilitation.

For those experiencing difficulty with hand and finger movements, robotic hand rehabilitation gloves will support guided hand-opening, hand-closing and finger-movement exercises. The system incorporates passive and mirror-therapy modes, along with adjustable training settings. By facilitating repetitive and assisted hand movements, this technology can be incorporated into individualised hand rehabilitation programmes under professional supervision.

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The integration of robotic rehabilitation technologies with conventional physiotherapy and occupational therapy will enable the clinical team to incorporate different forms of assisted, repetitive and resistance-based movement training into individualised rehabilitation programmes. These technologies complement, rather than replace, the expertise and guidance of rehabilitation professionals.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "At Kauvery, we believe that healthcare must extend beyond treating a medical condition to supporting patients throughout their journey towards recovery. Stroke can have a profound impact on an individual's mobility, independence and quality of life, as well as on their families. By bringing advanced robotic rehabilitation and neurostimulation technologies into our rehabilitation services, we are strengthening our commitment to comprehensive stroke care. Our aim is to combine clinical expertise, appropriate technology and compassionate care to support patients at every stage of their recovery journey."

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