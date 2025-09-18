DT
Home / Business / Kauvery Hospital Honoured with the Prestigious HMA 2025 Excellence Award

Kauvery Hospital Honoured with the Prestigious HMA 2025 Excellence Award

ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: Kauvery Hospital, one of India's leading multispecialty healthcare providers, has brought national pride by being honoured with the Excellence Award at the Hospital Management Asia (HMA) 2025 Conference, held on September 10-11 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The HMA Awards are among Asia's most respected recognitions in healthcare, celebrating hospitals that drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence in patient care and operations. This year's conference received 1,440 project submissions from 15 countries, with Kauvery Hospital standing out as the only hospital from India chosen for the final award presentation - a remarkable distinction on the Asian stage.

Advertisement

Kauvery Hospital's winning initiative reflects its deep commitment to environmental sustainability while maintaining world-class medical standards. The hospital has introduced wide-ranging green health measures, including reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, implementing effective waste management and recycling systems, conserving water, and adopting eco-friendly medical supplies. These efforts not only minimize environmental impact but also foster safer, healthier communities, aligning with global sustainability and healthcare goals.

The award was received on behalf of Kauvery Hospital by Dr. Poorna Chandran, Medical Administrator, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, who represented the hospital at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

Advertisement

"This award is a testament to Kauvery Hospital's belief that healthcare is not only about saving lives, but also about protecting the environment for future generations. We are proud to represent India on this international platform and to show that sustainability and healthcare can progress together," said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

This recognition marks a milestone achievement for Kauvery Hospital and underscores India's growing contribution to global healthcare innovation and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

