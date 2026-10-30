Kauvery Hospital Radial Road Saves 32-Year-Old Woman Through Complex Neurosurgery and Integrated Neurocritical Care

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, has successfully treated a 32-year-old woman who suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from a minor procedure at a hospital. Following resuscitation, the patient continued to remain unconscious and was found to have severely compromised cardiac function. Further evaluation revealed a critical brain haemorrhage caused by complex cerebral vascular abnormalities, which also explained the cardiac arrest and poor heart function.

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Recognising the need for urgent intervention, the hospital’s neuroscience team conducted further investigations, including a CT angiogram scan, which identified an underlying brain vascular condition that required emergency neurosurgical intervention.

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The neurosurgery team, led by Dr. Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences & Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, performed emergency surgery under advanced cardiac output monitoring. The procedure involved securing a ruptured brain aneurysm and performing a rarely done surgical mechanical thrombectomy to address an obstructed prominent venous channel. Given the patient’s critical condition and compromised cardiac function, the procedure required close coordination between the neurosurgery and neuroanaesthesia teams, along with continuous monitoring to ensure patient safety.

Following the surgery, the patient was managed in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit by a team led by Dr. Ponniah Vanamoorthy, Head and Senior Consultant, Neuroanesthesiology & Neurocritical Care, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, with advanced critical care monitoring. She responded well to treatment, with progressive improvement across clinical parameters, including cardiac function. Two months after the critical event, the patient has made a significant recovery, is near normal in her daily functioning, can independently carry out routine activities, and is preparing to return to her active life.

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Commenting on the treatment, Dr. Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences & Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, said, “Early recognition of a Stroke, which is a major brain event, and emergency intervention through coordinated care across multiple neuroscience teams, were key to the successful outcome in this patient. Critical neurological conditions, especially bleeding in the brain, can sometimes affect the heart’s functioning and may present with cardiac arrest and poor cardiac function. In such situations, it is important to identify that the underlying cause is neurological rather than cardiac, as timely diagnosis will prevent delays in appropriate treatment.”

Dr. Ponniah Vanamoorthy, Head and Senior Consultant, Neuroanesthesiology & Neurocritical Care, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, added, “Performing emergency and complex neurosurgery in a patient with severely compromised cardiac function presents significant clinical challenges. The expertise of the neurosurgery and neuroanaesthesia teams, supported by advanced monitoring techniques, was essential to managing the procedure safely. Equally important was the continued Neuro- Critical care in a specialised Neuro Intensive Care unit, following surgery, which helped support the patient’s recovery.”

Commenting on the treatment, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “Managing complex medical emergencies requires the ability to recognise the underlying cause quickly and bring together the right clinical expertise at the right time. At Kauvery Hospital, our multidisciplinary approach combines specialised Neurosurgical intervention, advanced monitoring and dedicated Neurocritical care to manage high-risk conditions. This coordinated approach is central to our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality care to patients, particularly when timely intervention is critical.”

About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in India, recognised for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care and advanced medical infrastructure. The hospital group operates a network of twelve hospitals across six key locations - Trichy, Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli and Bengaluru - and employs over 11,000 healthcare professionals. Serving millions of patients annually, Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality secondary and tertiary care, supported by a strong focus on innovation, clinical outcomes and continuous advancement in healthcare delivery.

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