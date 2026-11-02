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Home / Business / Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Highlights Importance of Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection at CII–IWN Initiative

Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Highlights Importance of Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection at CII–IWN Initiative

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PTI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Salem, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

Kauvery Hospital, Salem, participated in a breast cancer awareness programme organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Women Network (CII–IWN), Salem, on 14 October 2026 at Cenneys Gateway, Salem. The programme was organised as part of Pink October 2026, observed from October 1 to 31 every year to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month globally. The initiative brought together medical specialists to highlight the importance of breast health, encourage awareness of individual risk factors and reinforce the role of early detection in improving breast cancer outcomes.

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Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection at the CII–IWN Initiative

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Representing Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Dr P. Sathya Sudhakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist; Dr S. Rajkumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist; and Dr A. Nandhakumar, Consultant Medical Oncologist, shared their clinical perspectives on breast cancer awareness, risk assessment, early detection and treatment options. Dr Sathya Sudhakar addressed understanding individual breast cancer risk factors and whether the risk can be reduced or prevented. Dr Rajkumar highlighted the importance of early detection from a surgical oncology perspective, while Dr Nandhakumar spoke about modern treatment options for breast cancer.

Through its participation in the initiative, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, reiterated its commitment to strengthening community health awareness and encouraging proactive conversations around breast health. By bringing medical expertise into community platforms, the hospital continues to support greater awareness of early detection and the importance of seeking timely medical advice.

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About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in India, recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and advanced medical infrastructure. The hospital group operates a network of twelve hospitals across six key locations - Trichy, Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Bengaluru - and employs over 11,000 healthcare professionals. Serving millions of patients annually, Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality secondary and tertiary care, supported by a strong focus on innovation, clinical outcomes, and continuous advancement in healthcare delivery.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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