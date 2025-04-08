Kauvery Hospital Successfully Conducts a grand ECG Masterclass workshop

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: Kauvery Hospital, a leading healthcare provider, successfully conducted the 3rd edition of its well-known ECG Masterclass 2025, a specialized workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals in electrocardiogram (ECG) interpretation. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 400 healthcare professionals including cardiologists, physicians, intensivists, medical and paramedical students, who engaged in insightful sessions led by experts. The Masterclass provided in-depth knowledge on ECG interpretation, case studies, and real-time analysis, helping participants gain practical expertise in diagnosing cardiac conditions accurately.

A highlight of this year's ECG Masterclass was the launch of Handbook on ECGs by Veteran Cardiologist Dr N Sivakadaksham and authored by Dr Usnish Adhikari and Dr Deep Chandh Raja. This comprehensive guide serves as a valuable resource for clinicians, offering clear and concise information on ECG readings and their clinical significance. The book was unveiled during the event, receiving commendation from the medical community for its structured approach and practical insights.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deep Chandh Raja, the Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Kauvery Hospital said, "ECG-reading is an art in medical science that needs continuous learning, discussions and applications to everyday practice. ECG Masterclass program is not only Kauvery hospital's initiative, but also our annual commitment, to empower medical professionals with the knowledge and confidence to interpret ECGs accurately, by bridging the masters in the field with the students. With the launch of the ECG Handbook, we are further equipping them with a reliable reference, that will support their clinical decisions. We hope to keep up the enthusiasm flowing for this program in the coming years."

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospitals said "Such academic workshops emphasized the importance of continuous learning and skill enhancement in medical sciences. We are enthralled to see the zeal of the participants. Through interactive case discussions and expert guidance, we are sure the participants gained deeper insights into recognizing and managing various cardiac abnormalities."

