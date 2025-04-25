Kauvery Hospital, Tennur Honoured with National Recognition for Performance Excellence

VMPL

Trichy [India], April 25: Kauvery Hospital, Tennur the first unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals and a proud healthcare institution in the Tier 2 city of Trichy--has been awarded the prestigious Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNQA) for Performance Excellence - 2024 at a ceremony held in Mumbai. This national accolade celebrates the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering patient-centric, high-quality healthcare through continuous innovation, adherence to 5S practices, and a culture of continuous improvement.

The IMC RBNQA is one of India's most esteemed quality excellence recognitions, honouring organizations that set benchmarks in operational and service excellence on par with global standards.

This recognition is a significant milestone not just for Kauvery Hospital, Tennur, but also for the healthcare landscape of Tier 2 cities, highlighting how medical excellence and innovation can thrive beyond metropolitan centres.

In his comments, Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said,

This award holds special significance for us, as Tennur is where the Kauvery journey began. To see our first unit in Trichy--a Tier 2 city--receive national-level recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering measurable improvements in patient care. It reflects our continuous efforts in enhancing clinical outcomes, implementing standardized protocols, and strengthening patient feedback systems. As a result, our patients experience reduced medical errors, shorter wait times, better communication, and a more compassionate, patient-centered care environment.

This honour adds to the growing list of accolades for Kauvery Hospitals as the group continues to lead the way in healthcare excellence across South India.

