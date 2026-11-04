Critically ill patient with advanced liver disease successfully treated and discharged just 7 days after transplantation

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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In a significant milestone for advanced transplant care in South Tamil Nadu, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, has successfully performed the region’s first deceased-donor (cadaveric) liver transplant, providing a new lease of life to a critically ill patient with advanced liver disease and a high MELD score, indicating severe liver dysfunction.

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Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli Creates History with South Tamil Nadu’s First Cadaveric Liver Transplant

The patient, who was considered a high-risk case, underwent successful liver transplantation and made a remarkable recovery. The patient was discharged on the seventh postoperative day, marking an encouraging outcome following this landmark transplant procedure.

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This achievement marks an important advancement in the availability of complex liver transplant services in South Tamil Nadu, enabling patients from Tirunelveli and neighbouring districts to access advanced transplant care closer to home.

The transplant was led by Dr. Senthil Gnanasekaran, Clinical Lead – Abdominal Organ Transplant and HPB Surgery, with the coordinated efforts of the transplant anaesthesia, intensive care, hepatology, nursing and transplant coordination teams.

“This is a landmark moment for transplant care in South Tamil Nadu. Performing the region’s first deceased-donor liver transplant at Tirunelveli demonstrates that patients requiring highly complex transplant care can now receive it closer to home. The successful recovery and discharge of this critically ill patient on the seventh postoperative day is a reflection of the expertise, preparedness and coordinated efforts of the entire multidisciplinary team,” said Dr. Senthil Gnanasekaran, Kauvery Hospital.

A Gift of Life Through Organ Donation

Adding significance to this milestone, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, also recorded its first organ donation following brain death. The donor was an elderly woman who had sustained a severe head injury.

The hospital expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the donor’s family for making the courageous and compassionate decision to donate her organs. Their selfless act has helped transform a moment of immense personal loss into an opportunity to save and improve the lives of others.

The successful transplant represents not only a major medical achievement but also the power of organ donation, advanced medical expertise and coordinated teamwork in giving critically ill patients a second chance at life.

Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli continues to strengthen its transplant and super-specialty services, bringing advanced healthcare closer to the people of South Tamil Nadu.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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