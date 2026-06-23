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Rajkot, (Gujarat) [India], June 23: Kavish Engineers, a Rajkot-based manufacturer of cold press oil machines and oil mill machinery, has strengthened its Made-in-India product portfolio with its Round Kettle Hopper-based Automatic Cold Press Oil Machine, developed for Indian oilseeds, Indian operating conditions, and commercial oil business requirements.

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The company manufactures cold press oil machines in 5 HP, 7.5 HP, and 10 HP models, with processing capacities ranging from 40 kg/hr to 250 kg/hr depending on the model. Each model is available in Cone Hopper and Kettle-based variants, giving oil mill owners, farmers, startups, food processing businesses, and entrepreneurs options based on their production needs and budget.

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As demand for pure, natural, and chemical-free edible oil continues to rise across India, cold pressed oil production is becoming an important opportunity for new and existing businesses. Kavish Engineers aims to support this market with machines designed for commonly used Indian oilseeds such as groundnut, sesame, mustard, sunflower, coconut, flaxseed, and more.

The company's Kettle-based cold press oil machine includes features such as automatic water mixing and a built-in magnet. The automatic water mixing system helps distribute moisture uniformly into seeds before pressing, while the magnet helps remove iron particles from raw seed material before it enters the pressing chamber. These features are designed to support smoother seed handling, improved process control, reduced seed wastage, and better machine protection during daily production.

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Kavish Engineers says its biggest strength lies in being a direct manufacturer rather than a trader or reseller. The company manufactures machines and critical parts at its own facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, including components such as worms, rings, and cage bars. This in-house manufacturing approach allows the team to maintain better quality control, provide genuine spare parts, and support customers directly after installation.

Founder and Director Vishal Davda represents the third generation of his family in the oil extraction machinery business. His grandfather and father were also involved in oil machinery manufacturing, giving the family decades of practical knowledge in machine design, seed processing, oil mill operations, and customer requirements.

Kavish Engineers says its biggest strength lies in being a direct manufacturer rather than a trader or reseller. The company manufactures machines and critical parts at its own facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, including components such as worms, rings, and cage bars. This in-house manufacturing approach allows the team to maintain better quality control, provide genuine spare parts, and support customers directly after installation.

Founder and Director Vishal Davda represents the third generation of his family in the oil extraction machinery business. His grandfather and father were also involved in oil machinery manufacturing, giving the family decades of practical knowledge in machine design, seed processing, oil mill operations, and customer requirements.

"Oil extraction machinery is not just a business for us; it is our family legacy," said Vishal Davda, Founder and Director of Kavish Engineers. "Our grandfather and father worked in this field, and today we are taking that experience forward with innovations such as the Round Kettle Hopper-based cold press oil machine. Our focus is to provide Made-in-India machines that help entrepreneurs build reliable and successful oil businesses."

Alongside Vishal Davda, Karishma Nimavat Davda, Marketing head and Business Partner, plays an important role in the company's growth, business operations, customer relationships, and pan-India expansion. Together, they are building Kavish Engineers as a modern Indian engineering brand that combines traditional manufacturing knowledge with a forward-looking approach to customer education, service, and market development.

According to the company, Kavish Engineers has served customers across more than 26 Indian states and has built a customer base of more than 300 happy customers. The company's pan-India delivery and support model is especially important for oil mill owners and entrepreneurs who need dependable service, technical guidance, spare parts availability, and practical troubleshooting after purchasing machinery.

For entrepreneurs entering the edible oil business, selecting the right oil extraction machine is a major long-term decision. Factors such as machine capacity, seed compatibility, automation, build quality, maintenance requirements, output consistency, spare parts, and after-sales support all affect business performance. Kavish Engineers positions its Made-in-India cold press oil machines as practical solutions for small, medium, and commercial oil production units.

The 5 HP model is designed for small businesses, farms, shops, and new oil mill startups, with a capacity of 40-60 kg/hr. The 7.5 HP model offers 60-80 kg/hr capacity and is suitable for growing oil businesses. The 10 HP model, with 100-250 kg/hr capacity, is designed for commercial and industrial users requiring higher production output.

In addition to cold press oil machines, Kavish Engineers also manufactures related oil mill equipment, including oil filter press machines and groundnut decorticators, offering customers a broader solution for setting up or expanding oil processing units.

With its third-generation manufacturing background, Rajkot-based production facility, in-house parts manufacturing, and direct customer support, Kavish Engineers continues to strengthen its presence in India's oil extraction machinery industry. The company remains focused on delivering reliable, practical, and Made-in-India machines for the next generation of Indian oil businesses.

About Kavish Engineers

Kavish Engineers is a Rajkot, Gujarat-based manufacturer of cold press oil machines and oil mill machinery. The company manufactures 5 HP, 7.5 HP, and 10 HP cold press oil machines in Cone Hopper and Kettle-based variants, along with oil filter press machines and groundnut decorticators. Led by Founder and Director Vishal Davda and Business Partner Karishma Nimavat Davda, Kavish Engineers is built on a third-generation manufacturing legacy and focuses on Made-in-India engineering, in-house parts manufacturing, practical innovation, and customer-focused machine solutions.

Media / Business Enquiry

Kavish Engineers

Founder and Director: Vishal Davda

Business Partner: Karishma Nimavat Davda

Address: Suvidha Industrial Area 5A, RS 101/P1, Plot No. C5, Rajkot-Gondal National Highway, Near Ribda Chokdi, Ribda, Rajkot, Gujarat 360311

Website: www.kavishengineers.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kavishengineers

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@KavishEngineers

Instagram:www.instagram.com/kavish.engineers

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/kavish-engineers

Call: +91 84600 90960 | +91 84603 90960 | +91 84604 90960

Email: info@kavishengineers.com

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