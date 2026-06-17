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Home / Business / Kaynes Technology eyes Japanese chipmakers with new semiconductor push: Report

Kaynes Technology eyes Japanese chipmakers with new semiconductor push: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 11:53 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology is expanding its business in the Japanese market. Its subsidiary Kaynes Semicon is aiming to win orders for semiconductor assembly from local chipmakers, including those making automotive chips, reported Nikkei Asia.

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Kaynes Semicon, the company's semiconductor subsidiary, provides assembly services for chipmakers and other businesses. It has set up a back-end processing facility in Gujarat, western India, where mass production began this spring.

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Additionally, Kaynes recently deployed sales representatives in Japan and plans to begin shipping product samples in fiscal 2026. The company has capabilities to assemble a broad range of semiconductors and is working to build a customer base among automakers looking to outsource automotive chip production, Nikkei Asia reported.

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Apart from this, a major Japanese back-end services provider, Aoi Electronics, is supporting Kaynes in setting up production lines, while trading firm Mitsui is assisting with materials procurement. Kaynes plans to work with both companies to expand its customer base in Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the Make in India campaign to boost manufacturing, advancing the development of the country's domestic supply chains. Nikkei Asia noted that Kaynes built its plant using support from the substantial subsidies the government has provided to the semiconductor sector.

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Kaynes Technology was established in 1988 and is headquartered in Karnataka in southwestern India. The company offers conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, medical, railways, Internet of Things ("IoT"), Information Technology ("IT") and other segments.

The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It has boasted a revenue of Rs 27.2 billion (USD 287 million) for the year ended March 2025. As of June 17, the company boasts a market cap of around Rs 21,824.47 crore, according to the data provided on BSE. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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