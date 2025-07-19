Kazipet Railway manufacturing unit to begin production by 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hanumakonda (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet, Telangana, along with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and said that the manufacturing process at the facility will start by 2026.

"We will start the manufacturing process here in 2026. This factory has big potential; coaches, along with engines, can be manufactured here. Metro can also be manufactured here," Vaishnaw told the media after the meeting.

"It was a big dream of Telangana to have a coach manufacturing unit in Kazipet. PM Modi has made efforts for many years to fulfil this dream. This is a mega factory for manufacturing railway coaches...It is a modern factory. We are using modern technology here. Rs 500 crore is being invested here," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in July 2023 laid the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs 6,100 crores in Warangal.

The development works included 176 km long National Highway Projects worth over Rs 5,550 crores and a Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity. It is being equipped with the latest technology standards and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons, State-of-the-art Machinery and a Plant with modern material storage and handling. It will help in local employment generation and the development of ancillary units in nearby areas. (ANI)

