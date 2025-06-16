KBC Global Ltd to Establish Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 16: Nashik based KBC Global Ltd (BSE: 541161, NSE: KBCGLOBAL), a leading name in infrastructure and EPC services, has announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited, as part of its expansion into the renewable energy sector. The Board of Directors approved the move at its meeting held on June 13, 2025. The new company will focus on solar and hybrid energy solutions, aligning with company's commitment to sustainability and green technology.

Highlights:

* New subsidiary, "Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited," to operate in solar power and renewable energy sector

* Will undertake design, development, and execution of solar modules and hybrid energy systems 100% ownership to remain with Dharan Infra-EPC Limited

* Strategic move aimed at strengthening presence in green energy and infrastructure ecosystem

Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited will engage in a wide spectrum of activities including the manufacturing, design, development, improvement of renewable energy modules, cells, and accessories. This includes conducting research, trading, buying, selling, wholesaling, retailing, distributing, importing, exporting, assembling, fabricating, repairing, maintaining, altering, and operating solar power projects and hybrid systems that combine solar photovoltaic technology with other forms of renewable energy --aiming to provide end-to-end solutions for solar power projects.

Management of the company said, "The formation of Dharan Infra Solar is a natural progression in our diversification journey. Renewable energy is no longer an option but a necessity. This initiative reinforces our long-term vision to contribute to a cleaner, greener future while opening new avenues for sustainable business growth."

The incorporation of this new subsidiary marks a significant milestone in Dharan Infra-EPC's strategy to become a comprehensive player in the infrastructure and clean energy domain. It also comes at a time when India is accelerating its transition toward renewable energy, creating significant market opportunities.

The company is rebranding from KBC Global Ltd to Dharan Infra-EPC Limited as part of a strategic shift to focus on infrastructure and EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) projects and reposition its brand in the market. In February 2024, the board of directors approved to issue 1:1 bonus shares to shareholders with order book size of Rd 260 crores.

KBC Global Ltd is a prominent player in India's infrastructure and construction sector with a growing portfolio in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. With a history of delivering high-quality infrastructure projects, the company is now strengthening its presence in the renewable energy segment.

