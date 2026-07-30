KC Global Media announces new travel series "AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak"

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Singapore, July 30: KC Global Media Asia has announced their new adventure reality competition series, "AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak," a collaboration between leading Asian entertainment brand AXN Asia and the Sarawak Tourism Board, delivering an original destination-led entertainment initiative to worldwide audiences.

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"AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak" is a fast-paced four-episode series that blends adrenaline-fueled challenges, cultural discovery and social storytelling in each 15-minute episode. Two content creator teams will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they compete in a series of high-energy competitions and mental challenges inspired by Sarawak's lush landscapes and rich culture. The contestants will rely on skill, endurance and teamwork as they immerse themselves in local communities, experience unique cultural encounters and uncover hidden gems rarely seen on screen.

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Themes explored will include community, discovery, eco-tourism and tradition in this rare look at one of Southeast Asia's most captivating and naturally beautiful destinations - Sarawak, Malaysia.

The show is produced by KCGM Studios and hosted by Mark O'Dea. The content creator teams are Khenji Saito & Adam Samuel and Estelle Fly & Saffron Sharpe. Episodes will feature local notables Chef Achang Libat, Louis Samai, Luke Kenny Doo and Blowpipe Masters Cikgu Nyoging and Alfa. The Sheraton Kuching Hotel is the official hotel partner.

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The competitors will also be shooting their own content, offering an authentic look at the adventure from their individual perspectives. Each episode will feature a challenge unique to Sarawak, i.e., foraging for Sago worms (a regional delicacy & protein source), as well as a prize and a penalty. Additionally, the participating local heroes add an important layer of authenticity. as they are credible voices that will highlight and validate the experiences, challenges and stories featured in the series.

"AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak" will premiere on the AXN Asia YouTube channel on July 31 and the AXN Taiwan YouTube channel on August 4. The show will air on AXN East Asia, AXN Singapore and AXN China from August 4 every Tuesday at 9:30pm GMT+8 for four weeks and will repeat every Thursday at 8:35pm and every Sunday at 8:45pm.

"KC Global Media Asia is thrilled to partner with AXN Asia and the Sarawak Tourism Board on this unique original project," said George Chien, KC Global Media's Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our forward-thinking team has created an immersive adventure with 'AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak' that puts the culture, people and spirit of adventure at the heart of the story. We look forward to audiences across the world becoming inspired to experience Sarawak for themselves. And we look forward to seeing where the KC Global Media / AXN Ultimate Challenge can explore next."

"Sarawak is a destination where adventure, culture and nature come together through authentic experiences deeply connected to our landscapes, communities and way of life," shared Dr. Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sarawak Tourism Board. "'AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak' offers viewers an exciting way to discover this diversity - from challenges inspired by our natural environment to cultural encounters and local stories that make every journey here unique. We hope the series will inspire audiences across the region to discover Sarawak, Malaysia for themselves."

For more information on "AXN Ultimate Challenge: Sarawak", please visit: http://www.axn-asia.com

AXN Asia -- @axnasia (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook)

AXN Taiwan -- @axntw

The partnership between KC Global Media Asia, AXN Asia and the Sarawak Tourism Board highlights the growing trend of screen tourism, where new audiences can discover and engage with destinations through original entertainment content.

In addition, this collaboration further showcases KC Global Media Asia's presence in the world of travel & entertainment and their commitment to building bridges between regional creators and audiences everywhere. The company remains dedicated to championing creativity, widening access to quality entertainment and contributing to a more vibrant global content landscape.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company headquartered in the United States, with offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and South Korea. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien,

KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia's leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by over three decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium brands in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content network Animax, Korean general entertainment network, ONE, English language general entertainment FAST network, KCM, and AXN Sports.

KCGM Asia also expanded its distribution footprint through a joint venture with JOURNY, a brand of NextTrip, Inc., bringing premium travel and lifestyle content to 94 million households across 23 markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

By combining award-winning content, beloved entertainment brands, and deep expertise in the Asia Pacific market, KCGM Asia is setting new standards for entertainment and audience engagement across the region and beyond.

Website: www.KCGlobalMedia.com | Facebook: @KCGlobalMedia |

Instagram: @KCGlobalMediaAsia | Linkedin: @KCGlobalMediaAsia

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) was incorporated under the Sarawak Tourism Board (Incorporation) Ordinance on 12 November 1994, with the objective of increasing tourist arrivals, creating greater awareness among the trade, media, and public of Sarawak's diverse tourism offerings, and positioning the state as a prime destination for culture, nature, and adventure tourism.

As the key promoter of Sarawak, STB manages tourism promotion and marketing on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, working closely with Tourism Malaysia to highlight Sarawak as an important destination within Malaysia. The Board aims to sustain annual visitor growth of 5%-15%, with a focus on the domestic market as well as regional markets such as Singapore and Greater China. In Europe, STB maintains a strong presence in Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, while in Australia it continues to strengthen collaborations with tourism partners.

STB also prioritises cross-border promotion in Brunei and Indonesia (West Kalimantan) through media and trade engagement. Committed to close collaboration with industry stakeholders and the media, the Sarawak Tourism Board's mission is clear: to bring Sarawak to the world, and the world to Sarawak.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on X and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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