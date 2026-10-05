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Home / Business / KCS Foundation Celebrates International Literacy Day in Dubai; 27 Outstanding Students Honoured at YES AWARDS 2026 for Sustained Community Impact

KCS Foundation Celebrates International Literacy Day in Dubai; 27 Outstanding Students Honoured at YES AWARDS 2026 for Sustained Community Impact

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ANI
Updated At : 06:06 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 5: KCS Foundation, a Bihar, India based organization dedicated to education, youth empowerment and social development, hosted YES AWARDS (Youth Empowerment and Services Awards) 2026 in Dubai on Sunday, 4 October 2026, as part of its International Literacy Day celebration.

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Reflecting UNESCO’s 2026 theme, “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity,” the event highlighted the transformative power of literacy and education in developing future leaders, encouraging responsible choices and building inclusive, knowledge driven societies.

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A key highlight was the recognition of 27 outstanding students representing different countries and regions. Selected from a large number of international nominations through a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished jury, the awardees were honoured for their academic excellence, leadership, innovation, extracurricular achievements and sustained, measurable contributions to their communities.

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The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. Pankaj Jha, Dr. Gautam Kumar, Dr. Menaka Shekhar and Dr. Sanjeet Jha, reaffirming KCS Foundation’s commitment to education, literacy, youth empowerment and community service.

Eminent dignitaries included Mr. Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director (Central Zone), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), and Shri Pabitra Kumar Majumder, Consul (Education), Consulate General of India, Dubai. Distinguished speakers included Mr. Porush Jhunjhunwala of Banke International; Mr. Bhupesh Kaura and Ms. Anishaa Jaisinghani of Deloitte; Mr. Anil Jha of Maanawta Foundation; Mr. Siddhant Jhurani of Altrea Global; and motivational speaker Mr. Amar Choudhary.

The programme was coordinated and moderated by Mr. Tannish Gautam, Cybersecurity Engineer; Ms. Riya Sarah Cornel, Head of Charity at Jumeirah College, Dubai; Ms. Sidonie Marie Morin, Head Girl at Jumeirah College; and Ms. Kristen Gabriella Valles, Student at Jumeirah College. Their contribution helped ensure the smooth, professional and engaging conduct of the event.

The event received valuable support from California Residences, Deloitte and SelexIQ Education Support Services Dubai, demonstrating the importance of collaboration between businesses and community organizations in advancing education and youth development.

The organizers stated that YES AWARDS 2026 aims to recognize young achievers whose accomplishments show how education, leadership, innovation and community engagement can create meaningful and lasting social impact.

About KCS Foundation

KCS Foundation is a Bihar, India based non-profit organization committed to education, youth empowerment, social welfare and community development through impactful initiatives, partnerships and outreach programmes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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