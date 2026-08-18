KCS Foundation (India) to Celebrate 6th Annual International Literacy Day 2026 & YES Awards in Dubai

Held under the UNESCO theme “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity,” the celebration will be graced by Chief Guest Mr. Prabhat Kumar Jha and present the YES Awards for young changemakers.

Advertisement

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], August 18: KCS Foundation (India), in partnership with YES Events, today announced its sixth consecutive annual celebration of International Literacy Day, to be held on Saturday, 5 September 2026, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Convened under this year’s UNESCO theme, “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity,” the event will bring together educators, students, community leaders and changemakers to reaffirm literacy as a fundamental human right and a powerful catalyst for sustainable development.

Advertisement

Now in its sixth year, the celebration reflects a growing global understanding that literacy is far more than the ability to read and write — it is the foundation upon which empowered people, a healthier planet and shared prosperity are built. From classrooms to communities, literacy equips individuals to make informed decisions, participate fully in society, and help drive progress toward a more equitable and sustainable future.

Advertisement

Chief Guest and Distinguished Dignitaries

The celebration will be graced by Chief Guest Mr. Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, whose presence underscores the shared commitment of institutions and communities to advancing education, empowerment and opportunity for the next generation. The event will further bring together an esteemed gathering of distinguished dignitaries and thought leaders from government, education, business, social development and the diplomatic community, alongside educators, students and changemakers — reflecting the truly cross-sector spirit of the occasion.

Advertisement

The YES Awards: Recognising Young Changemakers

A defining highlight of the celebration is the presentation of the YES Awards (Youth Empowerment & Service) — an international honour created to recognise exceptional young people who are turning compassion into lasting community impact. The award celebrates Young Changemakers who, while studying at high school or university, have led a long-term community project that is making a tangible, continuing difference — anywhere in the world.

Who Can Be Nominated

• Young Changemakers aged 13 to 24 years.

• Currently enrolled as a high school or university student.

• Has led a long-term, impactful community project — in any country in the world.

• The project must be at least 15 months old and still ongoing at the time of nomination.

How the Awards Work

Candidates are put forward through a structured nomination process: nominators submit the nominee’s details and supporting information as requested through the official nomination form. An independent jury board then carefully reviews every submission — assessing the depth, longevity and real-world impact of each project — before selecting the recipient(s). Full eligibility criteria and the nomination form are available on the official website, yesevents.in.

Literacy is the great equaliser of our time — it opens doors to opportunity, dignity and hope. Through the YES Awards, we are especially proud to honour young changemakers from around the world whose sustained service reminds us that an educated community is an empowered community.

— Dr. Pankaj Jha, [Founder / Chairperson], KCS Foundation (India)

The initiative builds on KCS Foundation’s long-standing commitment to empowering women and girls and expanding access to quality education. Each year, the celebration has grown in reach and ambition, uniting a diverse community of partners, volunteers and supporters around a shared belief in the transformative power of learning.

We are proud to partner with KCS Foundation to bring this vision to life. Through the YES Awards, we hope to shine a light on the young people who are already shaping a more literate, more compassionate world.

— Dr. Gautam Kumar, Spokesperson, YES Events FZE LLC

KCS Foundation (India) invites educators, partners, sponsors and members of the public to join the 2026 celebration in Dubai. Registration to attend is now open at https://yesawards.org/event/ild-2026#register

. To nominate a Young Changemaker for the YES Awards, visit yesevents.in for full criteria and the nomination form. For media and partnership enquiries, please contact support@kcsf.in.

Event Details

Event

International Literacy Day 2026 — 6th Annual Celebration

Host

KCS Foundation (India)

In Partnership With

YES Events

Chief Guest

Mr. Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director, Ministry of MSME, Government of India

UNESCO Theme

“Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity”

Date

Saturday, 5 September 2026

Time

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM (GST)

Venue

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (exact venue to be announced)

Register to Attend

https://yesawards.org/event/ild-2026#register

Special Feature

YES Awards — Youth Empowerment & Service: felicitation of Young Changemakers (ages 13–24)

Nominations

Open via yesevents.in — reviewed and selected by an independent jury board

About KCS Foundation (India)

KCS Foundation (India) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women and girls and advancing access to education and literacy. For six consecutive years, the Foundation has marked International Literacy Day, championing learning as a pathway to opportunity, equality and sustainable development, and working to build stronger, more inclusive communities.

For more information, please visit: www.kcsf.in

About YES Events

YES Events is an events and experiences partner dedicated to creating purposeful gatherings that celebrate community, youth and social impact. Learn more at yesevents.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)