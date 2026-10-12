KEDGE brings its MBA to India, making it the highest ranked MBA in India, for executives

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12: KEDGE Business School, the French Grande École whose MBA for working professionals ranks 24th in the world in the Financial Times eMBA Ranking, has announced the launch of the KEDGE MBA in India, in association with JAGSoM, supported by KLI. The 18-month programme gives experienced professionals an MBA awarded directly by KEDGE France. They do not need to relocate or step away from their careers.

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KEDGE is considered one of the top European B-schools in Europe. Alumni of this MBA program have recorded a 111% increase in salary between enrolment and three years after graduation. That places KEDGE in the world's top 8 on salary growth and top 10 on career progress. KEDGE alumni survey found that 82% of its Executive MBA graduates earn over €60,000 a year, and more than 40% earn over €100,000.

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The KEDGE MBA in India at a glance

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Duration: 18 months

Learning hours: 500, including a 14-day in-person immersion

Fee: ₹9 lakh with merit based scholarships available.

Degree: MBA, awarded by KEDGE Business School, France

Selection: academic assessment, mini-case presentation, interview

Intake: November 2026, January 2027

The KEDGE MBA in India is priced at ₹9 lakh. For context, KEDGE's Executive MBA costs €39,000 in France, and its full-time International MBA in Paris costs €30,000. Teaching will be led by visiting faculty from France alongside Indian faculty selected by KEDGE. Graduates receive their MBA directly from KEDGE, which has campuses in Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille and Toulon amongst other locations.

"Because the degree, the curriculum and our rigour remain unchanged from our on-campus program, it was important for us to build a delivery format around working lives. This is not a version of our MBA. This is the KEDGE MBA, and it comes with full alumni status and access to our community of 90,000+ graduates worldwide," Hervé added.

The programme also placed in the global top 9 for integrating sustainability into its curriculum, and KEDGE ranks 19th worldwide for teaching methods and tools. KEDGE is one of fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to hold Triple Crown accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

"In an age of digital transformation, leaving your job to complete a management education is no longer a trade-off worth making, unless you have a highly specialised need. What leaders need now is judgement, to navigate global uncertainty and the changing expectations of business. KEDGE has always built its programmes around the realities leaders face and the capabilities organisations will need next," said Herve, KEDGE Business School.

Participants will study business strategy, finance, marketing, operations, leadership, innovation, international management and sustainable enterprise. The curriculum also includes two India-focused modules on Generative AI for business operations and responsible AI governance. The programme ends with a capstone project built on a live business challenge. Participants conduct structured research, develop an applied business response and defend their work before a faculty jury.

About KEDGE Business School

KEDGE Business School is a French Grande École of management with roots dating to 1872. It was formed in 2013 through the merger of Euromed Management (Marseille) and BEM (Bordeaux). KEDGE has four campuses in France (Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille and Toulon) and international campuses in China and Africa. It educates more than 16,000 students with over 200 permanent faculty and offers 38 programmes in management and design. The school holds Triple Crown accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, a distinction held by fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide. The Financial Times ranks KEDGE 32nd among European business schools and its Executive MBA 24th in the world (2025).

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