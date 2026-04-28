Kedman Global Strengthens Personalised Learning Across Schools in India

Driven by Manav Rachna and Kunskapsskolan Education, Kedman Global brings together global expertise with Indian academic ecosystems New Delhi [India], April 28: Kedman Global, a collaboration between Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (India) and Kunskapsskolan Education (Sweden), is strengthening a personalised learning framework for K–12 schools in India. The initiative brings together Manav Rachna’s academic experience and Kunskapsskolan’s globally implemented KED framework, with a focus on adapting it for Indian classrooms through the KEDMAN Program.

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With over three decades of experience in education, Manav Rachna contributes institutional expertise and operational depth to the partnership, while Kunskapsskolan brings over 25 years of experience in delivering its established, goal-driven learning framework. The joint initiative is focused on delivering the KEDMAN Program in India through a structured system designed to support consistency in classroom delivery and measurable learning outcomes, supported by a dedicated digital platform, learning portal, and tools that enable tracking, planning, and personalised learning pathways.

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The globally established KED Program, implemented across more than 100 schools in 6 countries including Sweden, UK, Netherlands, India, USA, Middle East, and Asia, forms the foundation of this approach and is being introduced in India as the KEDMAN Program, adapted to align with local academic contexts while maintaining its core structure. At its core, the model enables students to progress with defined goals, supported by ongoing feedback and guided academic pathways.

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The introduction of the KEDMAN Program in India aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises competency-based learning, flexibility, and essential life skills. The framework reflects these priorities while drawing on global perspectives such as the UNESCO International Science and Evidence-based Education Assessment (ISEE 2022), which highlights the importance of learner-focused systems, and the OECD Learning Compass 2030, which underscores student agency, well-being, and the development of key competencies for a changing world.

Sunitha Nambiar, India CEO, Kedman Global and CEO, Manav Rachna International Schools, said, “The framework is designed to bring greater structure and clarity to classroom learning, particularly in how goals are defined, tracked, and reviewed over time. It provides a more consistent approach to planning and feedback, which can help address gaps in curriculum delivery and actual learning outcomes. At the same time, it allows for flexibility in how students progress, recognising that learners move at different paces. For schools, the framework offers a way to strengthen academic delivery while maintaining alignment and continuity across classrooms.” Christian Wetell, Global CEO, Kedman Global & Executive Vice President and Head of International Operations at Kunskapsskolan Education, added, “The KED Program has been implemented across multiple countries and education systems, each with its own context and requirements. Its strength lies in combining a clearly defined structure for goal-setting and follow-up with the ability to adapt to local environments. In India, this approach is being introduced with the same approach of retaining the core framework while aligning it with how schools operate. The objective is to support schools in delivering learning in a more consistent, transparent, and measurable manner over time.” With growing interest in globally aligned yet locally adaptable schooling models, Kedman Global will support implementation, educator training, and academic planning, along with providing curricular content and digital tools.

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