PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Kelachandra Coffee, India's largest privately held coffee plantation company, is delighted to announce its participation in World of Coffee 2025 Geneva, to be held from June 26-28 at Palexpo SA, Geneva, Switzerland. This global platform highlights India's rising prominence in the world of specialty coffee, with Kelachandra at the forefront--championing innovation, rich flavor profiles, and sustainable practices.

Visit Booth 2573 to experience the best of Indian coffee and don't miss an exclusive cupping session with Emeline Herel, a dedicated barista with over five years of experience, known for her craft and passion for the bean.

Advertisement

With over 13,000 visitors from 150 countries, more than 430 exhibiting companies, and 120 roasters participating, World of Coffee Geneva stands as one of the most influential gatherings in the global coffee calendar. As one of Asia's most respected coffee producers, Kelachandra joins this vibrant platform to represent the rising stature of Indian coffee, rooted in sustainability, innovation, and heritage.

The Geneva edition of World of Coffee will host the prestigious SCA Lecture Series, Green Coffee Connect, and numerous workshops aimed at addressing global coffee challenges--from climate change and logistics disruption to market consolidation and quality innovation. In this dynamic environment, Kelachandra Coffee will represent the rising profile of Indian specialty coffee on the global stage.

Advertisement

"We're excited to bring Indian specialty coffee to Geneva--a city that has long been a hub for global trade, innovation, and sustainability," said Neleema Rana George, Head of Coffee Works and Technology at Kelachandra Coffee. "Our single-origin, hand-harvested coffees from the Western Ghats reflect the richness of India's biodiversity, the depth of our soil science, and the precision of our post-harvest innovation. World of Coffee Geneva is the perfect platform to showcase how India is not just catching up--but leading in quality and traceability."

Kelachandra cultivates shade-grown, Rainforest Alliance-certified Arabica and Robusta across 15 estates spread over 6,300 acres in the Western Ghats--one of the world's eight "hottest hotspots" of biodiversity. As part of their showcase, Kelachandra will participate in cupping sessions and networking forums to engage with international roasters, green coffee buyers, and sustainability champions.

"We see Geneva as a convergence of values that matter deeply to us--transparency, equity, quality, and community," said Ryana Kuruvilla, Head of People & Culture at Kelachandra Coffee. "At Kelachandra, 55% of our workforce is women. We believe great coffee begins with great people--and we're proud to present a story of inclusion, heritage, and transformation through every cup we share."

Kelachandra's presence at Green Coffee Connect will also spotlight their commitment to climate-smart agriculture, regenerative farming techniques, and responsible sourcing models that align with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

"Sustainability is not a checkbox for us--it's a living principle that shapes every decision, from seed to shipment," said Rishina Kuruvilla, Head of CSR & Sustainability at Kelachandra Coffee. "Our work with agroforestry, carbon sequestration, water conservation, and ethical sourcing under the EDUR (Ethical & Directly Uplifting Relationships) framework makes Indian coffee not only world-class in flavor but also in impact. We look forward to sharing these values with the global coffee community in Geneva."

As the specialty coffee sector navigates a rapidly evolving landscape, Kelachandra Coffee's participation in World of Coffee Geneva reaffirms India's potential as a key player in the future of sustainable coffee. Attendees can meet the Kelachandra team on the expo floor, taste their award-winning coffees, and explore collaborative opportunities.

About Kelachandra Coffee

Kelachandra Coffee is a distinguished division of the Kelachandra Group, a diversified business house with roots dating back to 1786. As India's largest privately held coffee plantation companies, Kelachandra Coffee cultivates high-range, shade-grown, hand-harvested specialty Arabica and Robusta coffee across more than 6,300 acres in 15 lush estates located in the fertile landscapes of Chikmagalur, Karnataka, and parts of Kerala. Producing 2,000 metric tons of premium coffee annually, including 30 metric tons of specialty varieties, Kelachandra Coffee leverages advanced agricultural practices and state-of-the-art technology to ensure exceptional quality and consistency. The company has established strong export partnerships with countries such as Japan, Denmark, Norway, and Australia, while also serving as a preferred supplier in the domestic market for renowned firms like Blue Tokai and Third Wave. Kelachandra Coffee is committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, with all its estates Rainforest Alliance certified and EDUR.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)