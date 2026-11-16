Kennametal India Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Kennametal India Limited (KIL) delivered a solid start to FY27 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong revenue growth and profitability.

Revenue for the quarter increased to ₹ 5517 Mn, representing a growth of 86.4% year-over-year compared with ₹ 2960 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Growth was supported by favorable raw material pricing dynamics and stronger volume growth from the Hard Metal business.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose to ₹ 1427 Mn, compared with ₹ 434 Mn in Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the results, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, KIL, said:

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“We have opened FY27 with a solid performance, marked by strong revenue growth and improved profitability. These results were primarily driven by the favorable timing of raw material-related pricing compared to costs and stronger volumes supported by sustained demand across end-use segments.

While the operating environment continues to be shaped by geopolitical uncertainties and historically high tungsten prices, our resilient business model, disciplined execution, and customer-focused approach position us well to navigate these challenges and continue to capture growth opportunities across our key markets.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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