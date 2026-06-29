KENT Launches 'KENT Sapphire' RO Water Purifier with Active Copper & Alkaline Technology

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 29: Kent RO Systems, one of India's leading water purification brands, announced the launch of its latest innovation, KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier. Designed for modern households, the new purifier combines advanced purification with the goodness of Active Copper and Alkaline technology to ensure safe, healthy, and great-tasting drinking water.

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KENT Sapphire is engineered to provide 100% pure drinking water while retaining essential minerals required for better health. With water quality deteriorating due to the presence of harmful impurities such as heavy metals, bacteria, and dissolved contaminants, the need for effective purification solutions has become more critical than ever.

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The purifier features a multi-stage purification process (RO+UF+UV+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control+UV in Tank) that effectively removes impurities and ensures safe water for everyday consumption. Its Alkaline technology (pH 8.0+), enriched with copper, enhances the quality of water, making it healthier for the body.

KENT Sapphire is equipped with an 8-litre storage tank and offers a high purification capacity of up to 20 litres per hour, ensuring a continuous supply of purified water. The in-tank UV LED disinfection further keeps stored water pure.

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Adding to user convenience, the purifier comes with a digital display that provides real-time information on filter life, tank capacity, purification status, and mineral levels, enabling better monitoring and ease of use.

Built with a sleek and premium design, KENT Sapphire blends seamlessly into modern kitchens while delivering high performance and reliability. The product is backed by KENT's strong service network, ensuring prompt after-sales support across the country.

The KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier is available at an MRP of ₹25,000 across authorized dealers and retail outlets.

About KENT RO Systems

Kent RO Systems is a pioneer in introducing RO water purification technology in India and is widely recognized as a trusted brand in the category. Founded in 1999 in Noida by Mahesh Gupta, the company has consistently driven innovation with technologies like RO+UV+UF with TDS Control. KENT is the only water purifier company certified by NSF/ANSI 58, reflecting its global quality standards. With one of the largest product portfolios in the segment, it has expanded into air purifiers and kitchen appliances. Guided by its vision of promoting good health, KENT continues to help consumers drink pure, breathe pure, and live pure.

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