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Home / Business / Kenya looks to India’s irrigation, rice processing models to boost domestic production

Kenya looks to India’s irrigation, rice processing models to boost domestic production

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Kenya is looking to adopt India's irrigation practices, rice varieties and agro-processing models to increase domestic production and reduce its dependence on imports, while Oman has highlighted India's role as a reliable rice supplier, officials and industry representatives said on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference 2026.

Stephen Nyaga, Senior Economist with the Kenyan government, said the country was seeking to learn from India's experience in rice production, irrigation development and value addition to agricultural products as it works to strengthen food security.

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"Kenya has a lot to learn from India," Nyaga told ANI, highlighting the difference in irrigation coverage between the two countries.

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He said around 34 per cent of India's land was irrigated, compared with only 4-5 per cent in Kenya, and added that the country was working to expand irrigation under its National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP).

Kenya consumes around 1.1 million metric tonnes of rice annually, of which approximately 300,000 metric tonnes are produced domestically, leaving the country to import around 700,000 metric tonnes, according to Nyaga.

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He said the Kenyan delegation visited Punjab Agro Food System during its stay in India and studied its rice-processing model, particularly the utilisation of by-products.

"We understood that broken rice can be converted into animal feeds. And there are other byproducts that come from rice. And that's the model that we want to go and replicate in Kenya," he said.

Nyaga said Kenya could draw on India's experience in water harvesting, storage, irrigation development and rice cultivation to expand domestic production. He also highlighted opportunities to adopt Indian rice varieties and improve agricultural value chains.

Salim Al-Siyabi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman's Old Bazaar Business LLC, said India remained a major supplier of rice to Oman, citing the longstanding commercial relationship between the two countries.

Al-Siyabi, whose company has imported rice for around 10 years, said the conference provided an opportunity for buyers, traders, millers and exporters to connect and explore business opportunities.

"Oman and India, the most largest supplier for the Indian rice. For Oman, it is mostly from India," he said, adding that India was a secure source for rice buyers and exporters.

He said such events could create further opportunities for trade, while stressing the importance of reliable export arrangements amid prevailing global shipping challenges.

The Bharat International Rice Conference brought together international buyers, exporters and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities across rice production, processing and trade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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