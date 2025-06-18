VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18: As industrial pollution increasingly strains India's water & soil ecosystem, Hyderabad-based KEP Engineering (KEP) is spearheading a critical movement towards sustainable waste-water management. By partnering with leading Indian manufacturers and deploying over 550 waste-water treatment systems across 35 industry segments in India, KEP is catalysing the transition to Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) -- an advanced process that eliminates liquid effluents and recovers usable water and resources.

India's industrial sector generates over 850-900 million litres of waste-water daily, much of it laden with hazardous chemicals, heavy metals, and organic pollutants. Untreated, this waste-water poses severe risks to public health, aquatic life, and agricultural productivity. While Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines have been in place, enforcement remains inconsistent, making industrial ZLD adoption both an environmental necessity and a strategic imperative.

"Waste-water treatment is no longer a regulatory checkbox--it's a cornerstone of responsible industry. We are proud to work with environmentally conscious companies that understand the urgency of safeguarding India's water future," said Malu Kamble, Managing Director of KEP, one of the leading companies in liquid waste-water treatment in India.

KEP's ZLD systems are engineered with advanced technologies such as Multi-Effect Evaporators (MEE), Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD), Mechanical Vapor Recompression Evaporation (MVRE) and Customized Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). These systems are configured to suit the complex waste-water profiles of diverse sectors--including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, metals & steel, textiles, food processing, solar PV cells, and specialty manufacturing.

KEP's research and development has come-up with an advanced MEE with CIGAR technology to give the companies enhanced energy savings, reduce plant life cycle cost, resulting in lowering emissions and carbon footprints.

Globally, countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore have set benchmarks in industrial water reuse, leveraging ZLD as a key pillar of circular water economy models. In China, where industrial water stress mirrors India's, ZLD has become mandatory to address high-pollution sectors.

KEP's approach aligns with these international best practices by emphasizing on-site, decentralized systems that minimize infrastructure burden while maximizing sustainability impact.

"Our systems are built not just to meet Indian regulatory norms but to match the performance standards of developed economies. We design for compliance, yes--but more importantly, we design for a cleaner future", said Malu Kamble.

With increasing regulatory oversight from India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) and evolving expectations under the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) frameworks, Indian industries are under pressure to innovate. KEP is supporting this transition through turnkey solutions, real-time monitoring systems, and remote service integration, enabling companies to meet evolving sustainability benchmarks with confidence.

"We are not just suppliers of machinery--we are enablers of transformation," said Kamble. "Our mission is to empower Indian industry to grow sustainably, responsibly, and in harmony with the environment."

As India eyes a $5 trillion economy with ambitious industrial expansion, sustainable water management will be critical. KEP's collaborative model--grounded in technological excellence, client partnership, and ecological accountability--offers a blueprint for integrating industrial growth with environmental stability.

