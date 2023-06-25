Kerala-based startup GO EC Autotech announces installation of 1,000 EV charging stations across India

Kochi, June 25
Kerala-based start-up GO EC Autotech Pvt Ltd has announced the installation of 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) super-fast charging stations across the country. The company is currently operating 70 charging stations in Kerala and over 33 across India. "With the new project, we plan to expand our footprint by strategically positioning the charging stations in capitals, state highways, and national highways along with Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities and rural places in the country," the company said in a release. The company also aims to cater to the needs of customers residing in remote locations, making it easier for them to adopt electric vehicles, it said.
"This momentous project marks a significant milestone for the startup, which has already established a remarkable track record by deploying over 103 charging stations within a year in India. GO EC is committed to transforming the EV charging experience and has partnered with major restaurants and shopping malls, to ensure that EV users are able to easily charge their vehicles while enjoying their visit," it said.
P G Ramnath, the CEO and Executive Director of GO EC said the company's mission is to provide sustainable charging solutions that empower electric vehicle users and accelerate the transition to a greener future.
"A notable hurdle faced by electric vehicle owners is the absence of sufficient charging infrastructure, making long-distance travel a daunting task.
Addressing this issue, GO EC, an environmentally conscious business, has embraced the mission of establishing charging stations across the entire nation," he said.
