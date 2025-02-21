Kerala expects investment boom at Global Investors Summit 2025

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kerala is set to transform into a major investment hub, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Kochi.

Addressing global investors, policymakers, and industry experts, he highlighted Kerala's evolving investment landscape and the state's efforts to build an investor-friendly environment.

He said, "Kerala is a state renowned for its natural beauty and has been an attraction for tourists from within the country and abroad. Kerala's investment scenario is on the cusp of history. We are witnessing progress and change for the better in our investment arena."

He added, "It is at this juncture that this Summit is taking place, bringing together global investors, visionaries in the field, experts and policymakers aiming to explore the investment potential of Kerala and witness our initiatives towards building an investor-friendly architecture in the state. The changes we have brought about now are not incremental but substantial."

He emphasized the government's role in creating a favourable investment climate, stating that Kerala's policies are designed not just for short-term gains but for long-term economic transformation.

"Kerala has become a noteworthy example of achieving a high score in human development indicators, is now taking a leap towards achieving the status of an investment hub. The government here considers that it has a great role to play as a facilitator and a catalyst. We have taken a holistic view and are paying equal attention to all matters from policy formulation to the last mile implementation," he added.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, who also spoke at the event, stressed the importance of stability and long-term policy vision for investors.

He praised Kerala for its focus on education and skill development, which he described as critical factors in attracting global investments.

"People want the rule of law. People want rule-abiding citizenry, respect for the law, and respect for rules, and they want long-term visibility. Our Prime Minister is perhaps the best in goal setting. It is not just about the size and scale of announcements getting made," Chaudhary said.

He urged investors to take note of Kerala's commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce, which is crucial for industries such as technology, manufacturing, and services.

"No longer can India be considered a back office. India is where the heart of innovation is beating and thriving, and that's where I invite you to pay attention to how Kerala has always been investing in educating and skilling its younger people. There's a recent report that says that the highest spending on higher education is happening in Kerala across all the states," Chaudhary said. (ANI)

