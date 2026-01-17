Kerala to showcase responsible investment model at Davos; Minister P Rajeeve to lead delegation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Positioning Kerala as a premier global destination for sustainable and high-tech industries, a high-power delegation led by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026.

The six-member delegation, which includes Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak and Additional Chief Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, aims to build on the momentum of the state's recent industrial reforms and the success of the Invest Kerala Global Summit.

The Minister stated that the mission will focus on solidifying Kerala's identity as a hub for "Responsible Investment and Responsible Industry," aligning with the WEF 2026 theme, "A Spirit of Dialogue".

Minister Rajeeve emphasized that by operating in Kerala, global investors automatically comply with international Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards due to the state's uniform ESG-focused identity for PSUs.

The state has been provided an exclusive space within the India Pavilion at Davos to showcase its transition to a knowledge-based, Industry 4.0 compliant ecosystem, he said.

"At Davos, we will highlight how Kerala is fusing technology, talent, and collaborative ecosystems to reap economic dividends while balancing development with ecological sensitivity," said Minister Rajeev.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders.

The meeting builds on the Forum's mission to improve the state of the world through public-private cooperation, continuing a tradition that for more than five decades has positioned Davos as a central venue for shaping responses to global crises and long-term structural change. (ANI)

