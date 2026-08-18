Keralam govt to back investors with regulatory, infrastructure support to scale Vizhinjam EXIM operations: CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Keralam government has reiterated its support to expanding operations for Vizhinjam Port, saying that it will provide regulatory facilitation and infrastructure support to those seeking to expand export-import (EXIM) activity through Vizhinjam International Seaport, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said after reviewing operations at the port.

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Satheesan said state leadership held discussions with investor groups to explore opportunities to scale up EXIM operations at Vizhinjam, as the port begins full land-based commercial cargo operations.

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"State leadership held strategic discussions with diverse investor groups to explore key opportunities for scaling EXIM operations at Vizhinjam to the next level," Satheesan said in a post on X.

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"To ensure seamless commercial expansion, the Government is committing comprehensive support, regulatory facilitation, and infrastructure backing to help investors expand global export activities through the port," he added.

The remarks come as Vizhinjam begins full-scale EXIM operations from Tuesday, marking its transition from a transhipment hub towards a wider commercial gateway for international cargo movement.

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Satheesan said he also reviewed operations at the port alongside the state's Industries, Information Technology and Commerce Minister PK Kunhalikutty, including a visit to the Vehicle Traffic Management System office.

"Full land-based Ex-Im cargo operations begin" at Vizhinjam, and the operational readiness of the project was reviewed, he said, describing it as a project "set to be a game changer in global shipping."

The commencement of full EXIM operations follows a trial involving the port's first export container, which was shipped to Valencia in Spain.

The development is also being positioned as part of a wider effort to build an industrial and logistics ecosystem around Vizhinjam. The state government is launching Mission Samudra, a port-led industrial and logistics development initiative, alongside the start of full EXIM operations.

The initiative envisages developing a wider Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region, covering eight industrial clusters, three new cities and Kerala's 600-km coastline. It is backed by a Rs 400-crore catalytic fund, with a focus on ports and connectivity, logistics development, and clusters and cities.

Satheesan's comments underline the government's focus on using the port's commercial operations to attract investors and expand export activity, with regulatory and infrastructure support aimed at facilitating wider business participation.

The launch of full EXIM operations and the accompanying investment push are expected to strengthen Vizhinjam's role in international cargo movement and support the development of a broader port-led economic ecosystem. (ANI)

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