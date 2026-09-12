KES’ Shroff College and RIYO Advertising Strengthen Industry–Academia Connect Through M.E.D.I.A. Convergence 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: KES’ Shroff College of Arts & Commerce is organising the two-day national M.E.D.I.A. Convergence 2026 on September 11 and 12, 2026, at its Kandivali West campus in Mumbai.

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Based on the theme “Multimedia Envisioning: Digitalization, Innovation and Adaptation,” the event is being organised by the Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication and IQAC, in collaboration with the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Mumbai Chapter, with support from RIYO Advertising and Mass Media Private Limited.

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The collaboration between KES’ Shroff College and RIYO Advertising reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the connection between media education and professional practice. RIYO’s participation will help students gain practical exposure to the evolving fields of advertising, media, communication and technology.

The convergence brings together media professionals, academicians, researchers, industry leaders, journalists, content creators, alumni and students. The programme includes expert masterclasses, workshops, keynote addresses, research-paper presentations, panel discussions and industry–academia interactions.

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A special Fireside Chat titled “The Careers We Planned and the Careers We Build” will explore how professional journeys evolve in response to changing opportunities, technology, personal experiences and industry requirements.

Dr. Lily Bhushan, Director General, KES Group of Institutions, said:

“At KES, we believe education must continuously evolve with industry and society. M.E.D.I.A. Convergence 2026 brings together academic knowledge, professional experience and emerging ideas on one meaningful platform. We appreciate RIYO Advertising’s support in strengthening this industry–academia connection and helping students develop the perspective, confidence and capabilities required for the future.”

Dr. V. S. Kannan, Academic and Administrative Officer at KES’ Shroff College of Arts & Commerce, said:

“M.E.D.I.A. Convergence 2026 reflects our commitment to education that extends beyond the classroom. By bringing together academicians, media professionals and organisations such as RIYO Advertising, we are creating opportunities for students to connect academic knowledge with current industry practices. Such collaborations are essential for developing skilled, responsible and future-ready professionals.”

Dr. Vidhi Rajora, Head, Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication, KES’ Shroff College of Arts & Commerce, said:

“M.E.D.I.A. Convergence 2026 has been envisioned as a meaningful meeting point for education, industry and emerging talent. Through expert interactions, workshops, research presentations and discussions, we want students to understand how digitalization, innovation and changing technologies are reshaping media careers. RIYO Advertising’s support strengthens this industry–academia connection and brings valuable professional perspectives to our students.”

Narendra Bhanushali, CEO and Managing Director of RIYO Advertising and Mass Media Private Limited, said:

“RIYO is pleased to support KES’ Shroff College in creating a platform where students can learn directly from experienced media professionals. We believe meaningful interaction between academia and industry is essential for preparing young talent for the rapidly changing media landscape.”

Ketan Purohit, Brand Solutions Manager at RIYO Advertising and Mass Media Private Limited, said:

“Today’s media professionals must combine creativity and communication skills with digital understanding, adaptability and commercial awareness. M.E.D.I.A. Convergence gives students an opportunity to explore these realities beyond the classroom. At RIYO, we are proud to contribute our industry experience and encourage students to become confident, curious and future-ready professionals.”

The second day will feature the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – Young Professionals Roundtable 2026, organised under the aegis of MY Bharat, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The theme is “Bharat’s Soft Power: Cultural Diplomacy and Global Influence for Viksit Bharat.”

Event Details

Dates: September 11–12, 2026

Venue: Auditorium, Annexe 1 Building, KES’ Shroff College of Arts & Commerce, Kandivali West, Mumbai – 400067

Contact: Dr. Vidhi Rajora

Email: kessc.mediaconnect@gmail.com

About RIYO Advertising

Founded in 2004, RIYO Advertising and Mass Media Private Limited is an integrated advertising and media solutions company providing media planning and buying, newspaper advertising, branding, creative services, Digital PR and website development. Guided by the philosophy “We Are Advertising People,” RIYO supports stronger collaboration between industry, academia and emerging media professionals.

Website: www.riyoadvertising.com

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