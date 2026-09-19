Kesh King Introduces ‘Scalp First’, a New Scalp-Care Range Designed Around Individual Scalp Needs

Kesh King introduces scalp-first with targeted care for oily and dry scalps—bringing personalised, gender-inclusive hair care to a new generation.

Kolkata, September 2026: Kesh King, the hair-care brand from the house of Emami Limited, has announced the launch of ‘Scalp First’, a premium, gender-inclusive scalp-care range designed around individual scalp needs. Built on the belief that “Think Scalp First, Beautiful Hair Will Follow,” the new range aims to shift the focus of everyday hair care from visible hair concerns to the scalp—the foundation on which healthy hair grows.

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The launch comes at a time when concerns such as hair fall, dandruff, dryness, itchiness and excess oil continue to remain prevalent despite the growing choice of hair-care products. Kesh King’s Scalp First approach addresses this gap by focusing on the scalp environment and its natural pH balance, while recognising that different scalps require different care.

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The Scalp First portfolio debuts with two dedicated ranges—Oily Scalp and Dry Scalp, offering targeted solutions instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Oily Scalp Range: Combines Moringa and Apple Cider Vinegar with Detoxyscalp™, a specialised active, to help purify and rebalance oily scalps and address concerns such as excess sebum, greasy roots, itchiness and clogged follicles.

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Dry Scalp Range: Enriched with Moringa, Pomegranate and Scalpcalmin™, with nourishing and soothing benefits aimed at addressing dehydration, flakiness, scalp tightness and associated discomfort.

The portfolio is available across shampoos, oils, serums and mists, with prices ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 499.

Bringing Personalisation to Scalp Care The launch reflects Kesh King’s vision of making hair care more contemporary, targeted and relevant to younger and more diverse consumers. The brand identified an opportunity to bring the personalised approach consumers have increasingly adopted in skincare into scalp care as well.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Avishi Raj Lohia, Brand Strategist, Emami Limited, said, “When we looked at the future of Kesh King, we wanted to make it more relevant to a younger, more diverse generation. Going back to consumers revealed a simple insight: concerns such as hair fall, dandruff, itchiness and excess oil are often recurring scalp concerns. Yet hair care has traditionally focused on what is visible—the hair—rather than what lies beneath it. That led us to question a fundamental assumption in the category and look at scalp care as an equally important part of the hair-care routine.” She further added, “Consumers have already embraced personalization in skincare, understanding their skin type and choosing routines around individual needs. We saw a powerful white space to bring the same thinking to the scalp. Scalp First is our response—targeted scalp care built around distinct needs, beginning with oily and dry scalps, and designed to be inclusive rather than gender-defined. By combining Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scalp science, we want to make scalp care more contemporary, targeted and relevant to a new generation. Because when you think Scalp First, beautiful hair follows.” The development of Scalp First was supported by product studies conducted among urban consumers aged 18–35 years, evaluating the efficacy of the formulations for specific scalp concerns. The studies demonstrated encouraging results across key parameters relevant to the respective scalp types, reinforcing the potential of targeted scalp care to deliver consumer benefits.

As part of the launch, consumers can also take the Kesh King Scalp Quiz to understand their scalp type and receive personalised product recommendations.

The Kesh King Scalp First range will be rolled out from mid-September 2026 through the Kesh King website, leading beauty and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra and Flipkart, as well as modern trade channels.

With Scalp First, Kesh King is looking to redefine where hair care begins—moving from a hair-first approach to one that starts with understanding and caring for the scalp.

From hair-first to scalp-first. From one-size-fits-all to targeted care.

Think Scalp First. Beautiful Hair Will Follow.

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