Keshav Hardware Noida Strengthens Association with Hafele India as Authorized Channel Partner

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New Delhi [India], August 31: Keshav Hardware Noida has strengthened its association with Hafele India as an Authorized Channel Partner in Noida, expanding premium hardware solutions in Noida like premium architectural hardware, furniture fittings, modular kitchen solutions, and interior hardware for residential and commercial projects.

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Located at B-39, Sector 9, Noida, Keshav Hardware serves homeowners, architects, interior designers, builders, and contractors looking for established hardware brands and a broad range of interior solutions under one roof. Mr Raghav Bagla & Mr. Keshav Bagla ( founders ) play a major role in expanding the brand across North India.

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From its Sector 9 showroom, Keshav Hardware caters to customers and projects across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi NCR. With its extensive selection of architectural hardware, designer handles, kitchen fittings, wardrobe accessories and digital locking solutions, Keshav Hardware is positioned as a destination for customers looking for a premium and luxury hardware store in Noida.

Hafele Authorized Channel Partner in Noida

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The association with Hafele India allows Keshav Hardware to offer a wider selection of Hafele solutions for contemporary homes, offices, and commercial interiors. Customers can explore architectural hardware, furniture fittings, kitchen accessories, wardrobe fittings, sliding systems, digital locking solutions and other interior products at the Noida showroom. The physical showroom also gives customers an opportunity to compare products, finishes and applications before selecting hardware for a new home, renovation, office, hospitality space or commercial development.

Premium Architectural Hardware and Designer Door Handles

As interior preferences change, hardware is increasingly being considered as part of the overall design rather than simply as a functional requirement. Keshav Hardware offers door hardware, designer door handles in Noida, premium handles and knobs, hinges, door closers, mortise locks, glass door hardware and other architectural fittings. The range covers modern, contemporary and premium interior requirements, helping homeowners and professionals coordinate hardware with doors, furniture and other elements of a space, with its extensive collection of architectural hardware, designer door handles and premium interior fittings, Keshav Hardware Noida is a destination for homeowners, architects and interior designers looking for quality hardware solutions in Noida.

Modular Kitchen, Wardrobe and Furniture Hardware

The showroom also focuses on modular kitchen hardware in Noida, with products including drawer systems, cabinet accessories, organisers, hinges, lift-up systems, baskets and other kitchen fittings. For wardrobes and customised furniture, customers can explore sliding systems, wardrobe accessories, drawer fittings, handles, hinges and related furniture hardware. These products cater to bedrooms, kitchens, walk-in wardrobes, living spaces, offices and commercial interiors.

Digital Locks and Smart Security Solutions

Keshav Hardware also offers digital locks and smart door locks in Noida for modern residential and commercial applications. The growing use of digital locking systems reflects increasing demand for hardware that combines security, convenience, and contemporary design, particularly for main entrances, apartments, offices, and other access points.

Multiple Hardware Brands Available Under One Roof

In addition to Hafele, Keshav Hardware maintains a multi-brand portfolio that includes established names such as Godrej, Hettich, Blum, Yale, Dorset, dormakaba, Ozone, Europa and Ebco, subject to category and product availability. Having different brands and hardware categories at one location enables customers, architects and interior designers to compare products based on design, application, specifications and budget.

Serving Noida and Delhi NCR

From its Sector 9 showroom, Keshav Hardware Noida caters to customers and projects across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi NCR. With its strengthened Hafele India association and growing multi-brand portfolio, Keshav Hardware and Ply Decor is expanding its presence as a destination for premium hardware in Noida, covering architectural hardware, designer door handles, modular kitchen fittings, wardrobe accessories, furniture hardware, and digital locking solutions. Customers can visit Keshav Hardware and Ply Decor at B-39, Sector 9, Noida, to explore products and discuss hardware requirements for residential and commercial projects.

1. What hardware products are available at Keshav Hardware Noida?

Door hardware, Designer door handles.Handles & knobs, Hinges, Door closers, Mortise locks, Glass door hardware, Kitchen, Drawer systems, Cabinet accessories, Organisers, Lift-up system, Baskets, Kitchen fittings, Wardrobe, Sliding systems, Wardrobe accessories, Drawer fittings, Handles, Hinges, Security, Digital locks, Smart door locks

2. Is Keshav Hardware an authorized Hafele Channel Partner in Noida?

Yes, Keshav Hardware is an authorized Hafele Channel Partner in Noida.

3. Where is Keshav Hardware located in Noida?

Keshav Hardware is located at B-39, Sector-9, Noida

4. Does Keshav Hardware offer digital locks?

Yes, Keshav Hardware offers digital locks and smart door locks.

5. Does Keshav Hardware supply modular kitchen and wardrobe hardware?

Yes, Keshav Hardware supplies all types of kitchen and wardrobe fittings and accessories.

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