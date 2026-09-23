‘Kesudo – Shree Ganesha Song’ Brings Gujarati Musical Tradition and Contemporary Creativity Together

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Shree Ganesha Song brings together Gujarati musical expression, devotional sentiment and contemporary creativity in a new musical offering dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Rooted in the cultural character of Gujarat, the song presents devotion through an original Gujarati composition that combines traditional emotional elements with a contemporary musical approach.

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The song seeks to capture the warmth and celebratory spirit associated with devotion to Bappa while retaining the distinctiveness of Gujarati language and musical expression. Its lyrical and musical treatment places Gujarati culture at the centre while presenting the devotional theme in a contemporary format.

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Singer Bhoomi Trivedi has contributed to Kesudo – Shree Ganesha Song as the vocalist, writer and composer. Her involvement brings together multiple aspects of the creative process, from developing the Gujarati lyrics and composition to giving the song its vocal interpretation. The project marks an opportunity for her to explore a devotional musical expression that is closely connected with Gujarati culture.

Trivedi, who has worked across Gujarati and Hindi music, has been associated with songs including “Ram Chahe Leela” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, “Udi Udi Jaye” from Raees, “Husn Parcham” from “Zero” and “Dhindhora Baje Re” from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With Kesudo, she brings her experience across different musical styles to a Gujarati devotional composition centred on Lord Ganesha.

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At the heart of Kesudo is its devotional theme, with the lyrics and music designed to convey a sense of faith, celebration and personal connection with Bappa. The song uses Gujarati as an important part of its musical identity, allowing the devotional sentiment to be expressed through the language, expressions and cultural character associated with Gujarat.

The title Kesudo adds to the song's connection with Gujarati cultural imagery, while the composition brings together regional musical identity and a contemporary presentation. The result is a devotional track that seeks to retain the emotional familiarity of Gujarati music while connecting with listeners through a modern musical format.

The project also reflects the evolving space of Gujarati music, where regional language and cultural traditions are finding new expressions through contemporary compositions and production. Kesudo – Shree Ganesha Song places this balance at the centre of its creative approach, using a devotional theme to celebrate Gujarati musical and cultural expression.

Through its original Gujarati lyrics, composition and devotional character, Kesudo – Shree Ganesha Song offers listeners a musical celebration of Bappa while remaining connected to the cultural roots of the language and tradition.

Watch ‘Kesudo – Shree Ganesha Song’:

https://youtu.be/QYIONVpwSCo?si=jhrDByxRhfYOcwSK

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