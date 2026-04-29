Ketaki Nikam Transforms Pressure into Prestige with Tirumala Designers’ Landmark Campaign”

Mumbai, April 29, 2026 – Renowned Mumbai-based commercial photographer Ketaki Nikam, founder of Piccturemint, has shared the remarkable behind-the-scenes story of how a last-minute assignment became the most successful campaign in Tirumala Designers’ history, a powerful testament to her signature ability to transform brand narratives through creative vision and technical excellence. When Tirumala Designers’ campaign landed on her desk with just 2-3 days to go, the project was already in crisis: the original photographer had stepped away, leaving the agency in a tight spot. The agency briefed Ketaki with pre-decided shots and a tight timeline that left little room for redesigns. True to her professional ethos, she delivered the required creative exactly as directed. But midway through the shoot, inspiration struck.

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“I got some shot in mind,” Ketaki recalls. “I told the agency person, ‘I have an idea. Can I try it? If you like it, great; otherwise we continue with the original plan.’” They gave her the green light. She repositioned the model, crafted dramatic lighting, and added a striking dripping effect. One click later, the image that would become the campaign’s hero shot was born.

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The result was extraordinary. That single photograph was rolled out across more than 150 hoardings in Mumbai and became the central visual for Tirumala’s entire campaign. It was printed on shopping bags, carry bags, coffee mugs, and promotional merchandise; instantly turning the campaign into a city-wide sensation. To this day, it remains Tirumala Designers’ biggest and most impactful campaign.

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“Photography is more than capturing images, it’s about creating a brand’s soul,” says Ketaki Nikam. “With Piccturemint, we strive to elevate every client’s story, making it unforgettable. The Tirumala campaign was a perfect example of how one creative spark, even under pressure, can redefine a brand’s visual identity.” A Sophia Polytechnic alumnus with a foundation in Commercial Arts and specialisation in analogue and digital photography, Ketaki Nikam has spent over 15 years (celebrated in late 2025) reshaping brand identities across fashion, food, lifestyle, corporate, jewellery, automotive, and architectural sectors. Her client roster includes Tata Croma, celebrity chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Amrita Raichand, fashion labels like Vita Moderna and Kalki Fashion, as well as high-profile projects including the 2024 inauguration shoot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and performances at the Bollywood Music Project.

Through Piccturemint; her full-service production house specialising in commercial photography, ad films, and brand films, Ketaki continues to deliver end-to-end visual storytelling that blends aesthetic precision with authentic emotional resonance. The Tirumala success story is yet another milestone in her journey of turning challenges into iconic brand moments.

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Ketaki Nikam is available for interviews and new brand collaborations.

About Piccturemint Piccturemint is a Mumbai-based production house founded by award-winning commercial photographer Ketaki Nikam. Specialising in high-impact advertising photography, brand films, corporate films, and visual campaigns, Piccturemint helps established and emerging brands craft unforgettable visual narratives that drive real business impact.

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