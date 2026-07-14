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Home / Business / Kevin Warsh says inflation fight Fed's biggest challenge

Kevin Warsh says inflation fight Fed's biggest challenge

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh has said that the inflation fight is the top priority of the central bank and that the number one objective is to get the monetary policy right.

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"That is our clear and constant aim, the star we steer by. And if we get policy right--and we will--the inflation surge of the last five years will be a thing of the past," Warsh remarked in his testimony before the Congressional panel on financial services.

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Warsh was categorical in stating that the Fed has no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation and the members share a resolute commitment to restoring price stability. The US Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at 3.5-3.75 per cent in its June meeting.

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Inflation has been one of the bigger worries for the Fed, especially as the higher crude oil prices kept gasoline prices at the pump elevated. The headline numbers have stayed above the 2 per cent comfort level for the Fed for several years now, and Warsh has vowed to bring it down.

The recent AI buildout and the massive investments flowing into the emerging tech sector have also been something that Warsh highlighted in his remarks.

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"The most striking feature of the economy right now is business investment. The rapid pace--which appears to be accelerating--reflects, in large part, the construction of data centers and the immense demand for the AI-related equipment and software that fill them," Warsh said.

He added that the Fed is constantly monitoring the implications of this investment boom on inflation and the labour market.

Warsh expressed satisfaction on the labour market front, saying that there have been relatively few layoffs, only slight variance in the rate of job vacancies, and solid growth in nominal wages.

"America's labour market appears broadly stable. Job creation has kept pace with the workforce," Warsh stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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