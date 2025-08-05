New Delhi [India], August 5: Car insurance has never been more important or complex than it is in 2025. With roads becoming increasingly congested and vehicles equipped with advanced technology, having car insurance is no longer just a good idea; it’s a legal requirement and a smart way to protect yourself financially against unexpected risks.

There are so many providers and options available that selecting a policy that is right for you can leave you feeling dazed. Consider the main aspects because they are the ones that really matter when selecting a policy. Here is what you should consider before purchasing or renewing car insurance this year.

1. Type of Car Insurance: Third-Party or Comprehensive?

In India, you must have at least third-party insurance as a car owner by law. Third-party insurance covers damage or injury caused to another person or their property, but does not cover your own vehicle. Comprehensive car insurance covers third-party liability, and it also covers loss or damage to your car as a result of an accident, theft, fire, natural disaster, etc. Due to increased costs of repairs and unknown events, comprehensive cover has now become a popular choice for many vehicle owners and drivers.

2. What’s Covered and What’s Not

Before buying a policy, check the inclusions and exclusions carefully. Don’t assume that all plans offer the same level of protection.

Typically covered:

• Accidents and collisions

• Fire and explosions

• Theft

• Floods, storms, earthquakes

• Riots and vandalism

• Third-party liability

Usually not covered:

• Mechanical or electrical failure

• Wear and tear

• Driving under the influence

• Damage due to illegal use

• Driving without a valid licence

Read the policy wording or brochure thoroughly. This small step helps prevent unexpected claim rejections later.

3. Consider Add-On Covers

A standard comprehensive car insurance policy offers strong protection, but you can make it even more robust by selecting add-ons. These are optional benefits that enhance coverage and are well worth exploring.

Popular add-ons include:

• Zero Depreciation Cover: Ideal for new cars, ensures full reimbursement without deducting depreciation.

• Engine Protection Cover: Essential if you live in a flood-prone area.

• Return to Invoice Cover: Reimburses the original invoice value in case of total loss.

• Roadside Assistance: Provides help if your car breaks down mid-journey.

• No Claim Bonus Protection: Keeps your NCB intact even after a claim.

It’s wise to choose add-ons based on your car’s age, usage, and location.

4. Claim Settlement Experience

Insurers are typically rated by how smoothly and quickly they handle claims. When comparing policies, don’t just look at premium amounts. Review the insurer’s claim settlement ratio and customer feedback.

A few things to check:

• Is the claims process digital or manual?

• Do they offer 24/7 support?

• How fast is the average turnaround time?

• Are there positive reviews about customer service?

An insurer known for transparency and ease of service is always a safer bet—even if the premium is slightly higher.

5. Premium vs Value

Everyone wants an affordable car insurance policy, but not at the cost of essential coverage. What you need is value for money, not the cheapest plan available.

Use online comparison tools to weigh premium costs against:

• Sum insured

• Inclusions and exclusions

• Add-on availability

• Claim service quality

Look out for discounts based on No Claim Bonus, anti-theft devices, or higher voluntary deductibles. These can help reduce your premium without compromising on protection.

6. Garage Network and Cashless Facility

A wide cashless garage network means that you can get your car fixed quickly without having to worry about paying any upfront fee. Especially in emergencies, finding funds could be a hassle.

Before you purchase a policy:

• Check the number of partner garages in your city or locality

• Make sure authorised service centres are included

• Understand how the cashless process works

This can make a huge difference to your overall experience during claim time.

7. Digital Convenience

In 2025, we are all obsessed with convenience. Find an insurance company with a fully digital experience from purchasing and renewing your policy to claims and any related support.

Here are some features to look for:

Instant policy issuance online

User-friendly mobile app

Self-service claim filing

Digital document submission

Real-time claim tracking

This not only saves time but also reduces paperwork and enhances transparency.

8. Renewals and Portability

Renewing your policy on time can help to avoid any gaps in the coverage. Nowadays, a lot of insurers provide automatic reminders to renew, and even auto-debit options for an easy renewal process.

If you are changing insurers, ensure that your No Claim Bonus (NCB) carries over to another insurer. Most providers are open to this, as long as there is no break in the original policy.

9. Credibility of the Insurer

While comparing plans, it helps to look beyond just pricing and features. Reputation and credibility matter. Research:

How long the insurer has been in the market

What other customers are saying

Their service track record

Ease of reaching support teams

Emerging insurance companies that have both global experience and local market knowledge, such as Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, are starting to be recognised for their digital tools and customer-first thinking. Their offerings of value can be particularly relevant for today’s customer, who has to think about costs and technology as they look for solutions.

Final Thoughts

Purchasing car insurance should not just be a box-checking exercise. Ultimately, it is about protecting your vehicle, your money, and your peace of mind. The traditional value of car insurance will vary, especially as different offerings, like limited third-party cover vs comprehensive car insurance.

It is often easy to settle on something that most closely aligns with what you need when you spend time reflecting on key features, such as add-ons, claim service, digital ease, and reputation.

Whether you are purchasing a new policy or renewing an old one, let 2025 be the year you make a more informed purchase with more confidence.

