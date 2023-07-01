Key infra sectors’ growth slows to 4.3% in May

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3% in May due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

Core sector growth was 19.3% in May 2022 while last month the growth rate was 4.3%. During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3% as against 14.3% in the year-ago period.