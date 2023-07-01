Key infra sectors’ growth slows to 4.3% in May

New Delhi, June 30
The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3% in May due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.
Core sector growth was 19.3% in May 2022 while last month the growth rate was 4.3%. During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3% as against 14.3% in the year-ago period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...