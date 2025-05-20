DT
PT
Key infra sectors’ growth slows to 8-month low of 0.5% in April       

In March, output of these sectors grew by 4.6 per cent
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 PM May 20, 2025 IST
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to an eight-month low of 0.5 per cent in April, as against 6.9 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Tuesday.

In March, output of these sectors grew by 4.6 per cent.

During the month under review, production of crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser recorded a negative growth.

The previous low growth rate was recorded in August 2024, when these sectors expanded by (-) 1.5 per cent.

