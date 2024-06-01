Key infrastructure sectors’ growth rises to 6.2% in April

PTI

New Delhi, May 31

Eight key infrastructure sectors’ growth rose to 6.2 per cent in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday. The production of eight sectors grew by 6 per cent in March.

The growth of these core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.6 per cent in April 2023.

The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.

The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively against 9.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent in April 2023, respectively.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country’s Index of Industrial Production. According to the data released by the CAG, the government managed to meet the revenue collection target. —PTI

Fiscal deficit for FY24 improves to 5.63% of GDP

New Delhi: The government’s fiscal deficit for 2023-24 stood at 5.63 per cent of the GDP, marginally better than the 5.8 per cent estimated in the Union Budget, as per official data released on Friday. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, was at Rs 16.53 lakh crore.