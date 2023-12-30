Key infrastructure sectors’ growth up at 7.8% in Nov

NEW DELHI
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors increased by 7.8% in November 2023 against a 5.7% expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Friday. All sectors except crude oil and cement recorded healthy production growth in the month under review. PTI
NEW DELHI
At Rs 9.06 lakh crore, fiscal deficit exceeds 50% in Nov
The government’s fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at Rs 9.06 lakh crore or 50.7% of the full-year Budget Estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. PTI
New Delhi
After SBI, Bank of Baroda hikes fixed deposit rates
Bank of Baroda has hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs) for various maturities by up to 125 basis points, days after SBI hiked interest rates on some term deposits.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10