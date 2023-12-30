Key infrastructure sectors’ growth up at 7.8% in Nov

PTI

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors increased by 7.8% in November 2023 against a 5.7% expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Friday. All sectors except crude oil and cement recorded healthy production growth in the month under review. PTI

At Rs 9.06 lakh crore, fiscal deficit exceeds 50% in Nov

The government’s fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at Rs 9.06 lakh crore or 50.7% of the full-year Budget Estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. PTI

After SBI, Bank of Baroda hikes fixed deposit rates

Bank of Baroda has hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs) for various maturities by up to 125 basis points, days after SBI hiked interest rates on some term deposits.