Key Innovations in Mobility Technologies Unveiled at EV and AutoTech Industry Forum

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: India's rapidly transforming mobility landscape took centre stage at the 3rd edition of the EV and AutoTech Innovation Forum, held at Vivanta, Hinjawadi, Pune. Organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the day-long forum brought together over 300 top industry leaders from EV and Automotive industry ecosystem, Tier-1 Auto OEMs, leading two-wheeler and four-wheeler automotive brands, policymakers and tech investors to deliberate on the theme "Shaping the Future of Mobility."

Demand for innovative technology features, such as connectivity, high-performance computing, driver assistance/autonomous-driving and safety, along with latest trends, such as electric vehicle and increased efficiency norms, are placing an ever-increasing emphasis on the role that software plays in a vehicle. The EV and AutoTech Innovation Forum 2025 focused on emerging Two-Wheelers AutoTech trends, hardware-Software integration, emerging roadmap in EV charging technology and software defined vehicles & ADAS megatrends for the next decade.

The Forum witnessed participation from hundreds of leading EV Enterprises, OEM's and ODM's, Auto Companies, Electronics and Sensors and Smart Devices Infotainment Manufacturers, Investors and Auto Sector Thought leaders across India. The Forum witnessed participation from luminaries representing Jio Platforms, ARAI, Visteon, Harman, Varroc Connect, TATA Motors, Omega Seiki Mobility, MediaTek, Maruti Suzuki and Stellantis, among others, the forum spotlighted critical trends redefining the Indian AutoTech industry.

Steven Lee, Deputy Director, Intelligent Software Development, MediaTek said, "India is the fastest-growing connected car market, with a projected CAGR of 18% between 2025 and 2030, according to Counterpoint. Government policies, growing presence of global OEMs, seeking alternative sourcing hubs, and the rising importance of software in vehicles have together created a strategic opportunity for Indian players to enhance capabilities, accelerate growth, and establish India as a global automotive hub. As the sector continues its upward trajectory, it is strategically positioned for transformative growth in the near term, driven by 5G machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity, sophisticated AI integration and premium Multimedia, surpassing traditional 4G frameworks. At MediaTek, we are leveraging our industry-leading expertise in MediaTek Dimensity Automotive portfolio to drive key capabilities including impressive AI, extensive feature integration, innate energy efficiency, and leading connectivity solutions. Our collaborations with OEMs help to deliver immersive, advanced in-vehicle user experiences to reach AI defined Cockpit with cybersecurity capabilities and enhanced connectivity."

"The connected vehicle ecosystem today is a rapidly evolving landscape where vehicles are not just equipped with internet connectivity but also with advanced cloud applications suites, enabling the user to interact with his environment like home, office, shopping lists etc right from the car. Also, the vice versa i.e. Home2Car is fast becoming a reality which involves the user interacting / controlling his car right from the comfort of his car. Icing on the cake - this interaction is increasingly voice commands powered allowing the user to "Speak with the car in his/ her native Indian Language". We are pioneering this experiential transformation and customer preference shifts by bringing first of its kind innovative solutions in close collaboration with Auto OEMs. This approach is fundamentally changing how vehicles are designed, used, maintained and therefore enhancing the overall value and experience of vehicle ownership for the customers, Said Mohan Raju, Vice President & Vertical Head, IoT, Jio.

Key sessions throughout the day examined confluence on AI-ML, edge computing, connected mobility, technological advancements in two wheeler EV's and SDVs. Fireside chats and panels addressed EV ecosystem development, monetisation models, and the pivotal role of telematics and over-the-air (OTA) updates in enabling a seamless in-car digital experience.

Contributions were also made by clean mobility disruptors like Micelio Discovery Studio and Exponent Energy which shared paradigm-breaking models in green mobility and localized innovation.

The forum also featured a technical demo zone by Tier-1 OEM's and live vehicle showcase by TATA Motors, Skoda, MG Motors and Matter Mobility providing a glimpse into the next generation of intelligent, connected vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions.

"With close to six decades of experience in Homologation and standardization, ARAI has expertise in R&D, Testing and Validation. ARAI has also developed indigenous Technologies in the Mobility Domain through its expertise and in house innovation. Mass-scaling of the technology in India can be achieved by an integrated approach and a combination of virtual and experiential verification and validation process. We are open to collaborate with the manufacturers in Automotive domain in the field of R&D, technology development, testing and validation and engineering services", said Ujjwala Karle, Sr. Deputy Director & Head Technology Group, ARAI.

"India plays a pivotal role in driving the future of global automotive innovation. At Visteon, we're proud to collaborate with MediaTek and other leading partners to accelerate the transition to software-defined, AI-powered vehicles - delivering advanced cockpit technologies that elevate the driving experience" said Sivakumar Yeddanapudi, Global Vice President - Digital Cockpit and Connected Services Products, Visteon.

The day-long event on the theme 'Hello World, Disrupt the Future' is powered by MediaTek, a world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year as AutoTech partner and supported by ARAI - Automotive Research Association of India.

"The third edition of the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum has reaffirmed our resolve to bring together the best minds in mobility. As electric and software-defined mobility gain momentum, the forum served as a catalyst for actionable dialogue, innovation, and ecosystem-level collaboration. We are proud to build India's most definitive platform for future-ready mobility solutions," said Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media.

For more details please visit: konnectworldwide.com/autotechindia

