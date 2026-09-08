Student achievements highlight how Keystone’s Bibliothon programme turns sustained reading into reflection, creative writing and authorship Hyderabad, September 6, 2026: Five young authors from Keystone School launched and presented their books at BizLitFest Hyderabad 2026, held at EThames Business School, Rai Durg, on September 5.

Representing Grades 2 to 10, the students spoke before an audience of authors, entrepreneurs, educators and business leaders about their inspiration, creative process and journeys from readers to published writers.

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BizLitFest brings together authors, readers, entrepreneurs, executives and thought leaders for conversations around books, business, leadership and ideas. The festival featured prominent voices from Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial and leadership community, including Meera Shenoy, Founder of Youth4Jobs and SwarajAbility; Murali Bukkapatnam, entrepreneur and former Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees; Srinivas Kollipara, Founder of T-Hub; Sanjay Jesrani, Founder and CEO of Go North Ventures; and Sreedevi Devireddy, Chairperson of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

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The participating Keystone authors were: Akshaya Keerthi, Grade 10, Goodall, is an imaginative fiction writer who creates original worlds, characters and storylines. Akshaya has written multiple books, reflecting a sustained commitment to her craft rather than a one-time publishing achievement.

Rai Surat, Grade 7, Goodall, draws inspiration from everyday life and family experiences. Her book, My Day, turns familiar moments into relatable storytelling.

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Sean John Sen, Grade 5, Goodall, explores travel, animals, imagination and his personal interests through writing. His work reflects curiosity, close observation and an enthusiasm for discovering new ideas.

Myra Gemini Sen, Grade 2, Kalam, was one of the youngest authors at the event. Her book, Way Down Deep in My Blue Book, captures her fascination with the ocean and the imaginative world beneath its surface.

Veeksha Velkuri, Grade 3, Miyawaki, draws upon family, emotions and real-life experiences in her writing. Her stories display sensitivity and thoughtful observation.

The students’ books represent a wide range of subjects and styles, including imaginative fiction, invented worlds, family experiences, animals, travel and the natural environment.

More significantly, their achievement reflects the wider culture of reading and writing developed through Bibliothon, Keystone School’s reading programme introduced from Grade 1 onwards.

Through regular reading, reflection, discussion and creative responses, Bibliothon encourages children to engage deeply with books rather than treating reading as an isolated academic exercise. Students encounter diverse authors, genres, characters and writing styles while steadily developing their vocabulary, comprehension, imagination and ability to express original ideas.

A Keystone student reads an average of 10 books every year. This sustained engagement with books has helped create a growing community of student writers at the school who have collectively written more than 21 books so far.

Over time, the Bibliothon programme helps students progress naturally from reading stories to understanding how stories are constructed and, ultimately, to creating stories of their own. The five young authors featured at BizLitFest represent only a selection from Keystone’s wider community of student writers.

Reflecting on her journey, Akshaya Keerthi said: “Bibliothon changed the way I read. I began noticing how authors created characters, built suspense and chose their words. Gradually, reading gave me ideas and the confidence to create stories of my own. Writing multiple books has also taught me that every new story helps me become a better writer.” Smt. Srilakshmi Reddy, Founder of Keystone School, said: “Reading gives children much more than language proficiency. It allows them to encounter different lives, imagine possibilities beyond their immediate experience and develop the confidence to form and express their own ideas. Through Bibliothon, we begin nurturing that relationship with books from Grade 1. When a child eventually moves from enjoying a story to writing and publishing one, we see the complete journey from reader to thinker, creator and confident communicator. Our young authors at BizLitFest are wonderful examples of what can emerge when reading becomes part of a school’s everyday culture.” Srilakshmi Reddy also participated as a speaker at BizLitFest, contributing to the festival’s wider conversations about books, ideas, leadership and the influence of reading.

Benedict Paramanand, CEO and Festival Curator of BizLitFest, said: “It was remarkable to meet authors of such a young age and hear them explain the ideas and experiences behind their books. Some have already written more than one book, which makes their confidence and commitment especially impressive. Their presence reminds us that authorship does not have to wait until adulthood. When children receive encouragement, opportunity and a strong foundation in reading, they can become compelling storytellers in their own right.” Presenting their work alongside established authors, founders and business leaders gave Keystone’s students recognition beyond the school environment. It also introduced young voices into a professional forum ordinarily associated with adult authors and industry leaders.

The experience required the students to do more than write. They had to stand before an unfamiliar audience, explain their creative decisions and articulate the ideas and personal experiences behind their books. The opportunity connected reading, writing and public communication in an authentic, real-world setting.

For the young authors, the event marked an important milestone. For Keystone, it demonstrated the long-term purpose of Bibliothon: to build readers who comprehend deeply, think independently and develop the confidence to express original ideas.

The books launched at BizLitFest are visible examples of that culture. Their larger significance lies in what they represent: a school environment in which reading is not limited to a subject or library period, but becomes a pathway towards reflection, imagination, communication and authorship.

About Keystone School Keystone School is a community of learners in Hyderabad that encourages children to explore ideas, ask questions and apply their learning through meaningful experiences. Its Bibliothon reading programme begins in Grade 1 and helps students develop sustained reading habits, thoughtful reflection, creative expression and a lifelong relationship with books.

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