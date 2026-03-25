Khadi Mauri Shines as Gold Sponsor at "What India Thinks Today" Conclave in New Delhi

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New Delhi [India], March 25: Khadi Mauri, a leading Ayurvedic personal care brand, proudly marked its presence as the Gold Sponsor at the prestigious "What India Thinks Today" Conclave, held on March 23rd and 24th, 2026 at The Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

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The high-profile event, organized by TV9 Network, witnessed the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with prominent leaders, policymakers, and industry stalwarts from across the nation. The conclave served as a powerful platform to discuss India's future, innovation, and growth across sectors.

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Khadi Mauri's participation as a Gold Sponsor highlights its growing influence and commitment to promoting authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness solutions rooted in India's rich heritage. The brand leveraged this esteemed platform to showcase its vision of delivering natural, effective, and sustainable personal care products.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mr. Mridul Shukla expressed pride in being associated with such a prestigious national event. He stated, "It is an honor for Khadi Mauri to be part of a conclave that shapes the voice and vision of India. Our brand stands for purity, tradition, and innovation values that resonate deeply with the spirit of this event."

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Directors Mr. Mayank Shukla and Mr. Mayur Shukla also shared their enthusiasm, emphasizing the brand's mission to elevate Ayurvedic skincare and wellness to a global standard while staying true to Indian roots.

The event provided Khadi Mauri with an excellent opportunity to engage with thought leaders, influencers, and a wider audience, further strengthening its position in the Indian beauty and wellness industry.

About Khadi Mauri:

Khadi Mauri is an Ayurvedic cosmetic brand dedicated to offering natural, chemical-free personal care products crafted with traditional formulations and modern expertise. The brand focuses on delivering high-quality skincare and haircare solutions inspired by India's ancient wellness practices.

Mr. Mayur Shukla

mayur.shukla@khadimauriherbal.com

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