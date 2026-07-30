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Home / Business / Khelega India, Badhega India: NCR T20 League Aims to Bridge the Gap for Budding Cricketers

Khelega India, Badhega India: NCR T20 League Aims to Bridge the Gap for Budding Cricketers

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 30: The NCR T20 Cricket League has been announced to discover talented cricketers from the streets and neighborhoods of the National Capital Region (NCR). The league's founders and directors, Nitin Sharma, Siddhant Kaushik, and Nalini Saxena, announced the same today at an event held at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), New Delhi, and unveiled the beautiful trophy of the league. Addressing the press, Nitin Sharma and Siddhant Kaushik announced that eight teams are participating in the tournament, which runs from September 26th to October 4th, 2026. These teams include Yamuna Warriors, Faridabad Firebirds, Aravali Avengers, Gurugram Gladiators, Capital Cruisers, Delhi Dynamos, Ghaziabad Giants, and Noida Ninjas. The combination of star cricketers and budding talent in these teams will provide cricket fans in Delhi-NCR with the opportunity to experience the full thrill and enjoyment of the game.

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In addition to live radio commentary, the tournament will also be broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, FanCode, and sports TV channels. The winning team will receive a trophy and a prize money of ₹10 lakh, while the runner-up will receive a trophy and ₹5 lakh. There will also be daily awards such as Man of the Match, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and Best Fielder, adding to the excitement of the matches.

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Siddhant Kaushik, founder and director of the league, said that the goal of the NCR T20 Cricket League is to discover talented players from every corner of the NCR who have been unable to advance due to lack of resources and opportunities. The league aims to connect the passion and enthusiasm of talented players playing in the streets with the recognition and respect of professional stadiums. In other words, to bridge the gap between street skills and the dreams of the big arena, so that every talented player has an equal opportunity to showcase their potential. Nitin Sharma said that through this talent hunt, an effort is being made to bring new cricket stars to the professional stage, furthering the Government of India's campaign, "Khelega India, Badhega India." This initiative is aimed at bringing new cricket stars to the forefront of professional cricket, so that their talent can be showcased to the entire nation.

IPL players Rahul Yadav, Yogesh Nagar, and Ishaan Malhotra were present during the press briefing.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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