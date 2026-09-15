Kheria Autocomp Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 17th September 2026

VMPL

Gujarat [India], September 15: Kheria Autocomp Limited , an auto ancillary company engaged in the manufacturing of plastic injection moulded components and assemblies primarily for the automotive sector, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open on Thursday, September 17, 2026, and close on Monday, September 21, 2026. The Company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE EMERGE).

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IPO Details

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- Issue Type: Fresh Issue

- Total Issue Size: Up to 45,98,400 Equity Shares

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- Issue Size: ₹46.44 Crore @ Upper Price Band

- Price Band: ₹96 – ₹101 per Equity Share

- Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Minimum Bid Lot: 2,400 Equity Shares

- Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

- New Manufacturing Facility at GIDC Sanand – ₹39.96 Crore

- General Corporate Purpose

Share Allocation

- Total Issue: Up to 45,98,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: Upto 2,30,400Equity Shares

- Anchor Investor Portion: Upto 13,10,400 Equity Shares

- Net QIB: Upto 8,73,600 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 6,55,200 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors: Not less than 15,28,800 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

- Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

- Issue Opens: Thursday, September 17, 2026

- Issue Closes: Monday, September 21, 2026

Issue Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: SMC Capitals Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

- Syndicate Member: SMC Global Securities Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Vinay Kheria, Managing Director, Kheria Autocomp Limited, said:

“We are focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities to address the growing demand from the automotive industry. Our proposed new manufacturing facility at GIDC Sanand will enhance our capacity and enable us to cater to larger and more complex requirements. We also aim to increase our content per vehicle through higher-value integrated products and sub-assemblies, while expanding our presence across passenger vehicles and the growing electric vehicle segment. Through continued investment in advanced manufacturing technologies and automation, we remain focused on improving efficiency, quality and our capabilities as an automotive component supplier.”

About Kheria Autocomp Limited

Founded in 2009, Kheria Autocomp Limited is an automotive ancillary company engaged in the manufacturing of plastic injection moulded components and assemblies for the automotive industry. The Company operates as a Tier-II supplier to Tier-I vendors supplying to passenger vehicle OEMs and caters to both Electric Vehicle (EV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) applications.

The Company’s manufacturing facility is located at Sanand, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 5,400 MTPA as of FY26. Its operations are supported by injection moulding machines ranging from 120T to 1,700T, along with automation and advanced quality inspection capabilities.

For FY26, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹12,001.47 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,289.65 lakhs, and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1,142.33 lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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