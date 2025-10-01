DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Khurshed Dordi launches The Art of Conversation, published by Penguin Random House India in partnership with The Sunflower Seeds

Khurshed Dordi launches The Art of Conversation, published by Penguin Random House India in partnership with The Sunflower Seeds

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:23 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Khurshed Dordi, business and leadership coach and former global CXO with over 30 years at banks such as Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ANZ Grindlays, has launched his debut book The Art of Conversation, published by Penguin Random House India in association with The Sunflower Seeds. Speaking about why he wrote the book, Khurshed Dordi said: “In boardrooms, in families, and even in friendships, I noticed that conversations were becoming transactional rather than transformational. I wrote this book because I believe the ability to truly converse—with empathy, curiosity, and presence—is the single most important skill to build trust and to create lasting impact in both professional and personal life.” On representing and marketing the book, Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO of The Sunflower Seeds, said: “We were immediately drawn to Khurshed’s manuscript because it speaks to a universal hunger in today’s world—to feel heard, understood, and connected. At The Sunflower Seeds, we believe in representing voices that can inspire change, and The Art of Conversation does exactly that. Khurshed’s wisdom is not just for leaders, but for anyone who values the power of human connection.” Commenting on the publication, Radhika Marwah, Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, said: “Khurshed’s book is a refreshing reminder that conversations are not just about exchanging words, but about creating meaning and building relationships. At Penguin Random House India, we are delighted to bring this work to readers because it addresses a fundamental need of our times—the ability to slow down, listen deeply, and connect authentically.” The Art of Conversation is now available across major bookstores and online platforms.

Advertisement

Khurshed Dordi is a business and leadership coach with over 30 years of experience as a global CXO at leading international banks including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ANZ Grindlays. Known for his ability to blend business acumen with a people-first approach, Dordi has mentored leaders, shaped organizations, and championed meaningful dialogue as a cornerstone of effective leadership. The Art of Conversation is his debut book.

Advertisement

The Sunflower Seeds is India’s leading full-service literary agency, offering a one-stop solution for authors to get their books published and marketed. The agency specializes in book publishing and book marketing strategies designed to help authors effectively reach and engage with their target audience.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts