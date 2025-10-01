Khurshed Dordi launches The Art of Conversation, published by Penguin Random House India in partnership with The Sunflower Seeds

Khurshed Dordi, business and leadership coach and former global CXO with over 30 years at banks such as Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ANZ Grindlays, has launched his debut book The Art of Conversation, published by Penguin Random House India in association with The Sunflower Seeds. Speaking about why he wrote the book, Khurshed Dordi said: “In boardrooms, in families, and even in friendships, I noticed that conversations were becoming transactional rather than transformational. I wrote this book because I believe the ability to truly converse—with empathy, curiosity, and presence—is the single most important skill to build trust and to create lasting impact in both professional and personal life.” On representing and marketing the book, Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO of The Sunflower Seeds, said: “We were immediately drawn to Khurshed’s manuscript because it speaks to a universal hunger in today’s world—to feel heard, understood, and connected. At The Sunflower Seeds, we believe in representing voices that can inspire change, and The Art of Conversation does exactly that. Khurshed’s wisdom is not just for leaders, but for anyone who values the power of human connection.” Commenting on the publication, Radhika Marwah, Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, said: “Khurshed’s book is a refreshing reminder that conversations are not just about exchanging words, but about creating meaning and building relationships. At Penguin Random House India, we are delighted to bring this work to readers because it addresses a fundamental need of our times—the ability to slow down, listen deeply, and connect authentically.” The Art of Conversation is now available across major bookstores and online platforms.

Khurshed Dordi is a business and leadership coach with over 30 years of experience as a global CXO at leading international banks including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ANZ Grindlays. Known for his ability to blend business acumen with a people-first approach, Dordi has mentored leaders, shaped organizations, and championed meaningful dialogue as a cornerstone of effective leadership. The Art of Conversation is his debut book.

The Sunflower Seeds is India’s leading full-service literary agency, offering a one-stop solution for authors to get their books published and marketed. The agency specializes in book publishing and book marketing strategies designed to help authors effectively reach and engage with their target audience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

