KHUSH Lifestyle by Abhishek Sharma Targets Global Expansion in the Fashion Industry

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New Delhi [India], July 1: India's fashion and lifestyle sector continues to witness the emergence of new homegrown brands catering to the country's young and style-conscious consumers. Joining this growing segment is KHUSH Lifestyle Private Limited, a contemporary apparel brand founded with the vision of offering fashionable, affordable, and trend-driven clothing.

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The brand was co-founded by entrepreneur Abhishek Sharma and Khushi, bringing together business strategy and creative design expertise. The founders say the company aims to build a modern lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers seeking quality fashion at accessible price points.

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KHUSH Lifestyle plans to offer apparel designed around evolving consumer preferences while focusing on affordability, comfort, and contemporary trends. The company intends to strengthen its presence through digital-first initiatives across India while pursuing a long-term roadmap for global expansion.

"KHUSH Lifestyle is more than a fashion brand; it is our vision of creating a globally recognised Indian label that delivers quality, affordability, and contemporary style. We believe fashion should be accessible to everyone, and our long-term goal is to take an Indian brand to international markets while staying rooted in Indian values and craftsmanship," said Abhishek Sharma, Co-founder, KHUSH Lifestyle.

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The launch of KHUSH Lifestyle represents the latest venture in Abhishek Sharma's entrepreneurial journey. Sharma previously founded Learning Saint, an edtech platform that provides career-oriented upskilling programmes across domains, including Data Science, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Medical Coding, Medical Writing, and Investment Banking, serving learners in India as well as international markets.

He also established Possessive Panda Pvt. Ltd., a technology company engaged in software development, mobile applications, and digital products, including initiatives designed to address social and community-focused challenges through technology.

Speaking about the company's long-term vision, Sharma added, "Our focus is on building a sustainable fashion business driven by innovation, customer experience, and trust. We are investing in digital capabilities, strengthening our product portfolio, and creating a brand that can compete not only in India but also across global markets. This is just the beginning of a much larger journey for KHUSH Lifestyle."

With changing consumer preferences, increasing digital adoption, and growing demand for affordable fashion, KHUSH Lifestyle aims to establish itself as a homegrown brand that combines contemporary design with accessibility while expanding its footprint in domestic and international markets.

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