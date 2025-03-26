VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: Luxury Packaging Designer and brand strategist Khushboo Goyal is redefining how brands capture attention and build consumer trust with her new book, Seven Seconds to Standout. Exploring the science behind first impressions, the book reveals why packaging isn't just an aesthetic choice but a powerful business tool that directly influences sales and brand perception.

Through her design studio, Miss No Label, Khushboo has helped Indian and global brands create packaging that doesn't just look good--it sells. She believes packaging is a brand's silent salesman, making an impact before a single word is spoken. Seven Seconds to Standout highlights how brands have a tiny window to make a lasting impression, and those who understand this psychology gain a significant market advantage.

"My research shows that a customer forms an opinion about a brand in just seven seconds. That first impression shapes their buying decisions, whether they realize it or not," says Khushboo. "I wrote this book to help businesses use those crucial moments wisely, crafting packaging that commands attention and builds trust instantly."

The book delves into the art and psychology of luxury packaging, exploring how factors like material selection, typography, color psychology, and storytelling impact a brand's perceived value. Drawing from real-world case studies, Khushboo showcases how strategic design choices have helped brands elevate their positioning and increase sales. More than just theory, Seven Seconds to Standout provides practical insights into how businesses can refine their packaging to stand out in competitive markets.

With her background in visual storytelling and consumer behavior, Khushboo brings a unique blend of creativity and strategy to luxury packaging. Trained at Central Saint Martins, London, she has closely studied how global luxury brands craft their identities. She now applies these insights to help Indian brands bridge the gap between aesthetic appeal and strategic impact. Through Miss No Label, she has been instrumental in bringing world-class packaging solutions to businesses looking to create a strong brand presence.

"Luxury packaging isn't just about looking expensive--it's about creating an emotional connection. It's about making consumers feel something before they even interact with the product," she explains.

Seven Seconds to Standout is now available on major e-commerce platforms. An essential read for businesses, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs, it offers a fresh, strategic perspective on packaging design and its undeniable impact on brand success.

