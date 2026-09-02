Khushi Kapoor and Cava Come Together to Create Soft Serve, Her Dream Athleisure Collection

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: What happens when an actor known for her effortless personal style gets to create the athleisure wardrobe she actually wants to wear? Soft Serve, a co-created collection by Khushi Kapoor and Cava, brings together Khushi's personal approach to fashion with Cava's expertise in performance-led athleisure.

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The collaboration began with a simple brief: create pieces that feel as good in motion as they do styled outside of a workout. For Khushi, that meant going beyond simply putting her name on a collection. She was closely involved through the design process, from shaping the mood and aesthetic of the collection to refining silhouettes, colours, fits and details that felt true to her own wardrobe.

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Her starting point was her own approach to getting dressed. Khushi wanted pieces that could move seamlessly between different parts of her day, with a strong emphasis on comfort, flattering silhouettes and the kind of understated detailing that makes a piece feel elevated without trying too hard.

The process involved multiple rounds of conversations, sampling and fittings, with Khushi weighing in on the details that mattered to her. The result is a collection that reflects the pieces she genuinely gravitates towards, while bringing in Cava's understanding of movement, functionality and performance.

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At the heart of Soft Serve is an idea that became central to the collection: Soft does not mean Weak.

The collection explores the coexistence of qualities that are often treated as opposites: softness and strength, femininity and drive, comfort and performance. Inspired by the idea of Yin and Yang, Soft Serve is built around the belief that there is no need to choose between them.

For Khushi, that duality also reflects how she approaches her own style and life.

"I've always wanted my wardrobe to feel effortless, but that doesn't mean compromising on how a piece fits, feels or functions. With Soft Serve, I got to take all the things I naturally gravitate towards and build them into a collection that feels genuinely personal to me," says Khushi Kapoor. "I was involved throughout the process, from the silhouettes and colours to the finer details, because I wanted every piece to feel like something I would actually wear. The idea of bringing softness and strength together really resonated with me, and I think you can feel that balance throughout the collection."

The collection also reflects the shared sensibility between Khushi and Cava. While Khushi brings a distinct, fashion-led perspective, Cava brings its expertise in designing athleisure that is made to move. Its Adaptive Athleisure philosophy focuses on creating versatile pieces that can transition across workouts, everyday plans and everything in between.

For Cava's Co-founder Ria Mittal, that overlap made the collaboration feel instinctive.

"Khushi came into the process with a very clear understanding of what she wanted the collection to feel like, and that made the collaboration incredibly exciting. She was not looking to simply create something that looked good; she cared about how the pieces fit, moved and felt," says Ria Mittal, Co-Founder, Cava. "Soft Serve really captures that balance we both believe in. You can be soft and still be incredibly driven. You can care about aesthetics and be equally obsessed with functionality. For us, that is what makes the collection feel authentic."

For Shreya Mittal, Co-Founder, Cava, the collaboration also reflects a side of Cava that has always existed beneath its aesthetic identity.

"Cava has always been about bringing together things that are not traditionally seen as belonging together. We have a very pinterest-y, aesthetic world, but underneath that is an intense focus on product, performance and functionality," says Shreya Mittal, Co-Founder, Cava. "Khushi understood that balance instinctively. What made this collaboration special was that we were able to take her personal style and translate it into pieces that still have the performance and versatility Cava is known for. Soft Serve feels like a very natural meeting point between the two."

The result is a collection designed around feminine silhouettes, considered details and movement-led functionality, bringing together the aesthetic world Khushi naturally gravitates towards with Cava's approach to performance and versatility.

More than a celebrity collaboration, Soft Serve is a collection built through a shared creative process. Khushi's personal style becomes the starting point, while Cava's design and product expertise bring the pieces to life.

Soft Serve by Khushi Kapoor x Cava launched on 1 September 2026 and is available at Cava

Because softness and strength were never meant to be mutually exclusive.

You can have both.

About Cava Athleisure

Cava Athleisure is an Indian athleisure brand founded by sisters Ria Mittal and Shreya Mittal in 2020, built on the belief that activewear should be as versatile, expressive and dynamic as the lives of those who wear it. Born from the founders' own search for stylish, functional activewear that could seamlessly fit into everyday life, Cava has evolved into a contemporary movement-led brand that brings together fashion, functionality, comfort and performance.

With a focus on modern design and high-performance fabrics, Cava is creating a distinct space in India's evolving athleisure landscape. The brand goes beyond activewear to build a lifestyle around movement, confidence and self-expression, catering to a new generation that values both performance and personal style.

Website: https://cavaathleisure.com/

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