Kia India to hike Seltos, Carens prices by up to 2 per cent from October

New Delhi, September 21
Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it will increase prices of Seltos and Carens by up to 2 per cent from October 1, according to a senior company official.
However, the company will not hike the prices of its entry-level model Sonet.
"We are looking to take about a 2 per cent price increase on Seltos and Carens from October 1," Kia India National Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep S Brar told PTI.
The company had last hiked prices in April this year as it upgraded its portfolio to conform to Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, he said.
"While many of the companies have already taken the price increase post-April, we, however, did not take...besides the raw material prices are going up… and we introduced the new Seltos and a lot of investment has gone into the product… so we think it is time that we take the price increase," Brar said.
Kia India also sells an electric model EV6 in the country.
