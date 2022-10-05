Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens

New Delhi, October 4
Kia India on Tuesday said it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest model ‘Carens’ to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software.
As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.
The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added.
