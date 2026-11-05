Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Price, Performance, Mileage and Features Compared

The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are two popular options in India's mid-size SUV category. Both have several engine choices, up-to-date features and cozy cabins. But price, performance, fuel economy and safety can make a difference to a buyer. Let's take a look at how the two SUVs compare.

Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta Price: Which Offers Better Value?

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When considering value, the kia seltos price and hyundai creta price are very similar, and features are a significant consideration, especially when comparing variants.

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Entry-Level Price and Standard Features

The Kia Seltos is priced at around ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Hyundai Creta is priced at around ₹10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). They both have six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

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The Seltos comes with a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-equipped 10.25-inch touchscreen in its base model, which makes it an attractive choice for tech-savvy buyers.

Mid-Range and Top-End Variant Value

The higher variants of both SUVs include features like ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroofs, connected-car technology and ADAS.

The Seltos also comes with extra technology, such as a 360-degree camera and head-up display in some variants. The Creta is designed with comfort and convenience in mind.

Buyers should compare similarly equipped variants and check the latest Seltos on-road price alongside the Creta's on-road cost. Platforms such as carandbike can help compare the latest Seltos price and available variants.

Seltos vs Creta Engine and Performance Comparison

Both SUVs have three engine choices to suit different driving styles.

Petrol and Diesel Options

The Seltos and Creta are powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 PS, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160 PS and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 PS.

The naturally aspirated petrol engines are ideal for daily driving, whereas turbo-petrol engines provide better acceleration. For those who frequently travel longer distances, diesel variants are good options.

For Kia Seltos performance and Hyundai Creta performance, both SUVs have similar engine specifications.

Automatic Gearbox Options

Both models come with a six-speed manual transmission, IVT automatic transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, depending on the engine. The turbo-petrol version of the Seltos is available in the 6-speed iMT.

Automatic variants are particularly convenient for city driving, while manual options offer greater control.

Seltos vs Creta Mileage and Ownership Costs

When considering the total cost of owning an SUV, fuel economy and maintenance costs are key factors to consider.

Claimed Mileage vs Real-World Fuel Efficiency

The Seltos' mileage is around 15.6 kmpl to 19.4 kmpl, whereas the Creta's mileage is claimed to be 17.4 kmpl to 21.8 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission.

Actual fuel economy may differ depending on traffic, driving conditions, air conditioning usage, etc. It is important for buyers to take into account their daily commuting needs and not just the figures given.

Maintenance, Warranty and Running Costs

Both manufacturers have a standard three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty. The servicing costs, however, vary according to the variant, replacement parts and usage.

When calculating long-term ownership costs, fuel, insurance, periodic servicing and tyre replacement costs should be taken into account.

Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta Features, Space and Comfort

The interior of both SUVs is modern and well-equipped, but their layouts and sizes vary.

Infotainment and Everyday Convenience

The Seltos features a massive infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, wireless smartphone connectivity and connected-car features. The 360-degree camera, head-up display and ADAS feature in higher variants.

In selected variants, the Creta also features touchscreen infotainment, digital displays and ventilated front seats, plus a panoramic sunroof.

The Creta offers a convenient package for everyday use, while the Seltos has appeal to technology-focused buyers.

Rear-Seat Comfort and Boot Space

The Seltos is about 4,460 mm long while the Creta is 4,330 mm long. It also has a bigger 447-litre boot compared to the 433-litre boot of the Creta.

Both SUVs can seat five and provide ample family-friendly interior room.

Seltos vs Creta Safety: What Do Buyers Get?

Both models have six airbags, electronic stability control and ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The Kia Seltos safety ratings received a boost when the new-generation model secured a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Selected variants also offer ADAS features.

The Hyundai Creta safety ratings should be taken on their own. Creta got three stars in an earlier version of Global NCAP's testing protocol. This should not be confused with a crash-test rating for the latest model.

Choose the Hyundai Creta If…

If you value ride comfort, daily usability and a proven service network, the Hyundai Creta is a good option to consider. It is a well-rounded option for families that travel to and from the city on a regular basis, and sometimes on highways.

The Seltos, on the other hand, is a strong contender because of its larger dimensions, technology options, larger boot and 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Conclusion

The Seltos is an excellent choice for technology, size and safety, while the Creta is a solid option for comfort and usability.

Compare similar models, see the most up-to-date on-road price, and test drive them both to see which one will fit the budget and driving needs.

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